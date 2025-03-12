If there’s one thing that can be said about – and agreed upon – regarding Al Pacino, it’s that the guy’s got some serious range. He can play morally uncertain characters, unlikely heroes, and all-out villains, and though he often goes over the top with the sorts of performances he gives, he is also capable of playing a wide range of characters in a more methodical or quietly intense fashion.

To focus on just one kind of character he plays, though, here’s a rundown of most of the villains Pacino has portrayed on screen, ranked roughly by how memorable they are. The following ranking does not include Gigli, and neither does it include Heat, as a big part of that movie is breaking down the barrier between the usual hero (a detective) and the typical villain (a bank robber), and one looks like the villain from the point of view of the other. Also, no Carlito’s Way, since that one is about a former criminal trying – and struggling – to reform, and it’s hard to call his journey throughout that film a villainous one.

10 'Righteous Kill' (2008)

Appears as Detective David "Rooster" Fisk

Sorry to spoil Righteous Kill, but Al Pacino ends up being the villain here. Given he and Robert De Niro initially play detectives here, that might sound like a movie-ruining thing to give away, but Righteous Kill ruins itself because of its mere existence. It’s such a waste of two legendary actors, and so thunderously boring as far as movies about tracking down a killer at large go.

By the time it’s revealed that Pacino’s character isn't such a good guy, you will have stopped caring, and probably won’t have been caring for at least the last hour or so. There aren’t many movies that this pair starred in together, but the other three are classics, in one way or another, and should certainly be watched, all the while Righteous Kill should be entirely ignored.