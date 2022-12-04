Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.

Born in Seattle, Washington in 1939, Strobel lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17. He worked as an architect and a stage actor before being cast as one-armed traveling shoe salesman Phillip Gerard in the David Lynch-helmed ABC series in 1989. Gerard first appears in the series pilot and would go on to feature in ten episodes of the series. It was eventually revealed that Gerard had been possessed by Mike, a spirit similar to Laura Palmer's killer Bob, but had rid himself of its malign influence by cutting off his own arm.

Gerard provided one of the series' most memorable moments when he intones the haunting poem "Through the dark of futures past, the magician longs to see. One chants out between two worlds, fire walk with me"; the character also proved instrumental in solving Palmer's murder in the show's second season. Strobel returned to the character in Lynch's 1992 theatrical prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and again many years later in Showtime's 2017 revival of the series, Twin Peaks: The Return, where he serves as a guide for Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) after a long absence from our world.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: After 30 Years, the 'Twin Peaks' Pilot Is Still a TV Treasure & Triumph

Strobel also acted in a few other films, including the 1990 science fiction movie Megaville (which also starred Twin Peaks co-stars Billy Zane and Grace Zabriskie), the USA Network horror film Child of Darkness, Child of Light, which was an early role for Brendan Fraser, and 2001's Ricochet River, the film debut of Kate Hudson.

Strobel had retired from acting by the early '00s but came out of retirement for Twin Peaks: The Return. He died in Eugene, Oregon, where he had been living. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.