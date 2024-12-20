Aladdin is one of the more popular characters in Disney’s vast arsenal of icons, so much so that the 1992 original animated film was such a success that it prompted a live-action remake in 2019, which saw legendary actor Will Smith take on the role of the famous Genie popularized by Robin Williams. Now five years removed from Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office, there’s a new iteration of the character coming in the form of a live-action futuristic sci-fi epic. A new sneak peek from the upcoming Aladdin 3477 - I: The Jinn of Wisdom has been officially released ahead of the film’s January 3 premiere on VOD platforms showing Princess Kamala (Christi Perovski) returning home and suiting up against the backdrop of a futuristic society, and it closes out with a brief montage of high-octane action.

Aladdin 3477 - I: The Jinn of Wisdom is only the first in what has already been confirmed to be a full trilogy from writer and director Matt Busch, and production on both of the sequels is ongoing. Aladdin 3477 - I: The Jinn of Wisdom is set in a futuristic Hong Kong where a street-smart orphan named Aladdin (Erik Steele) fantasizes about reaching the upper class with Princess Kamala of India. Everything changes for Aladdin when he finds himself in the middle of a dangerous quest in Cambodia searching for a mysterious lamp. Along the way, he meets Oomi (Lin Zy), a homeless girl who accidentally causes trouble for Aladdin. They then journey to Thailand after meeting a sage who goes by the Jinn of Wisdom (Aaron Golematis) who forces Aladdin to confront his past in a thrilling adventure of narrow escapes and magical encounters.

Who Stars in ‘Aladdin 3477 - I: The Jinn of Wisdom’?

Erik Steele has been tapped for the role of Aladdin in Aladdin 3477 - I: The Jinn of Wisdom, and he’ll be joined on his adventure by Lin Zy in the role of Oomi. Christi Perovski will be at the center of Aladdin’s obsession, as she plays Princess Kamala of India, and Aaron Golemmantis will play the infamous Jinn of Wisdom. The rest of the supporting cast is filled by Calhoun Koenig, Jennifer Jelsema, Robert Forte Shannon III, Ammar Nemo, Jerry Hayes, Brian Dalling, and more.

Aladdin 3477 I: The Jinn of Wisdom arrives on digital platforms on January 3. Check out the new sneak peek for the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Aladdin (2019) on Disney+.

