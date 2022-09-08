For many, the live-action remake of Aladdin was an "unwanted" addition to Disney’s roster, but for me, it felt like coming home. As a South Asian, I’d long given up on representation in the powerhouse of film that is Disney. And then Aladdin came along. Inclusivity in Disney’s live-action fare remains poor, but the remake was a step in the right direction with a cast full of actors of color, gorgeous sets, and costumes.

I know the original animated Aladdin is beloved by many, but my connection with the film is tenuous. The film stood out in the Disney roster because it was based in a "faraway place" with brown animated characters, places that looked like home to me. But the voice cast was primarily white, and the film has understandably come under scrutiny for its exoticism and racism. The remake was an attempt to course-correct, and it went a long way to make things right, though not completely. (Obviously, this is a Disney film after all.)

Image via Disney

Despite being reluctant to watch the film at first, it didn’t take long for me to change my mind. I felt particularly drawn to the locales in Aladdin because when the film came out, I had moved away from both my home countries. Crowded marketplaces, opulent monuments, and bright and colorful clothes are sights I’m used to, even amidst the big cities I’ve always lived in.

Agrabah, the fictional kingdom in the film, is a bustling town peopled with folks from various backgrounds. The multicultural melting pot of characters reminded me of my home for a decade, Dubai. The city bustles with people from all around the world, speaking numerous languages in a variety of accents, their cultures intermingling to create a vibrant atmosphere. The international cast of actors cast in the Aladdin remake added to the multiculturalism of Agrabah. Mena Massoud, who plays the titular character, is a Canadian actor of Egyptian origin; Jafar actor Marwan Kenzari is a Dutch actor of Tunisian descent; leading lady Naomi Scott is British-Indian, and the writers wrote in Jasmine’s mixed origin by clearly stating her late mother was from nearby Shirabad, while the Sultan (played by Iranian origin actor Navid Negahban) is from Agrabah. Jasmine’s friend and aide Dalia, is played by American-Iranian actor Nasim Pedrad, and of course, Will Smith stars as the Genie. Casting a fantasy film with actors from North African, South Asian, and Arab heritages meant this film didn’t present its predominantly brown cast as a monolith. They — or rather, we — are all unique.

The remake is Bollywood-lite—there’s the song and dance aspect of Disney/Bollywood, but not the melodramatic baggage. The "Harvest Dance" sequence is particularly reminiscent of Bollywood films, which is yet another nod to Jasmine’s mixed heritage. I’m not going to lie, I really love how the film evokes the style and tone of film industries from Asia and the Middle East.

The characters feel so much more nuanced in the remake which adds depth to the film, not to mention a much richer experience for the viewer. Finally, we aren’t stuck watching caricatures and stereotypes, instead, there’s a reason for why these characters behave the way they do. Jafar isn’t just evil; he has a vendetta against Shirabad, where he was imprisoned, and keeps trying to use his power to declare war on the place. The Sultan is a grieving man, terrified of losing his daughter, to the point of stifling her. The Genie is given a romantic subplot that plays out hilariously, yet sweetly. The addition of Dalia was a surprise, but she gives Jasmine a more rounded personality. Also, Dalia is such a gem — everyone should watch the remake just for Nasim Pedrad’s performance.

The biggest change is Jasmine. She was very much a love interest with a singular goal to get married in the animated version, and I’m so glad we have evolved beyond that trope. Jasmine’s given a bit of an upgrade in the remake as to her motivations. She has a female best friend who she can talk to, but she also struggles against the constraints placed on her by an overprotective father and a scheming, power-hungry vizier. Jasmine wants to take over her father’s kingdom, and it makes me so happy that little girls have Disney princesses who have ambition and aren’t afraid to fight for it.

Image Via Disney

Jasmine living an overly-sheltered life is one of the more authentic elements of the film — most South Asian women know a thing or two about that. Look, our parents had good reason to worry about us when we were kids, and it’s hard for them to outgrow those worries even when we’re adults. Thanks to films like Turning Red and shows such as Ms. Marvel and Never Have I Ever, more audiences are now aware of this peculiar (albeit understandable) trait of Asian parents. But Aladdin was well ahead of the curve.

Jasmine having more depth makes her and Aladdin’s relationship easier to root for. Yes, they get married 2.5 days after meeting each other, but aside from that, it’s obvious both of them are taken by the other because of how adventurous and clever they are. Aladdin is also less power-hungry in this version, using the Genie’s magic not to dupe Jasmine, but to circumvent the system to be with her. He’s smart and kind, but also imperfect, which makes Aladdin relatable.

I love that when Jasmine rightfully becomes Sultan at the end of the film, Aladdin doesn’t even bat an eye because he knows she deserves it. Gender imbalances still dog far too many cultures, so this was a nice change of pace in a film showcasing characters based in the Middle East.

Aladdin might be too twee, too Disney for some, and it definitely evokes complicated feelings among Middle Eastern and Arab viewers. But within the Hollywood landscape, the film stood out for me for another reason. For once, the characters of color didn’t have to deal with racism or misrepresentation — they’re just characters in a story. Heroes and villains who sing and dance, lose and win, all against the backdrop of minarets, ghagra-cholis, markets and camels, and, of course, magic. There’s still an expectation that every single story by and about people of color must have a message, but the power of Aladdin is that the medium is the message. This is a blockbuster film that’s unabashedly about brown characters trying to live their best lives, that’s a triumph in and of itself. Watching Aladdin, you can literally leave your worries at the gates of Agrabah.

Granted, Aladdin isn’t perfect. The origins of the Disney story remain controversial, and the making of the film received plenty of backlash with every update. Plus, since the creators are both white men, the film lacks elements of authenticity like the use of the Arabic script and multilingual dialogue. Diegetically, Jasmine should have had more to do in the final act and the singing could have been more powerful. But these issues are far outweighed by the final product. Considering how poorly Hollywood presents people of Islamic origin and Arab and South Asian culture, watching a film that is purely an escapist fantasy featuring actors of color is long overdue for a very large segment of Disney’s audience.