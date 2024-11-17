Le Samouraï holds a special place in cinematic history. Director Jean-Pierre Melville was considered the Godfather of French New Wave during his career, but his 1967 crime thriller cemented him as the Godfather of modern-day Neo-Noir cinema as well. Le Samouraï is the first installment in Melville’s crime trilogy, which includes Le Cercle Rouge and Un Flic, all of which star Alain Delon. However, Le Samouraï stands out from the rest of Melville’s work, in large part due to the main character. Le Samouraï follows Parisian hitman Jef Costello (Alain Delon), a stoic, silent man who lives by a code not unlike that of Bushido – a way of life native to the Samurai of Japan’s Edo period.

Melville was much like Costello, a calculated, meticulous man with an eye for detail, and an unwavering belief in his rigidly organized approach to filmmaking. Jef Costello is a unique character who influenced many iconic film and television characters today, from Reservoir Dogs to Star Wars, but Melville can’t take all the credit. The recent passing of Alain Delon has brought his career into the spotlight, and while the French actor had several classics, Le Samouraï stands out as his career-defining performance

Delon and Costello Shared A Love of Samurai Culture

Delon and Melville had an intimate connection with the film, as Costello reflected qualities in both of them. According to David Thomson’s Criterion essay, Melville met Delon for the first time at his home. Melville pitched the movie for ten minutes when Delon interrupted him, “This movie has no dialogue so far. I will do it.” Delon proceeded to show Melville around his home. His bedroom resembled Jef Costello’s, a sparse room with almost no furnishings but for one – a Katana rested on a mantle. Delon instantly connected with the character and understood the appeal of Costello’s minimalist lifestyle, unburdened by materialism.

Delon’s bond with the character only strengthened as production continued. Riu Nogueira’s book, Melville on Melville, gave us an insightful look into the production of Le Samouraï. The book features a rare interview with Melville, where he discusses how Delon’s personal life continuously reflected his character's journey in Le Samouraï. Melville explained how real-world tragedies influenced Delon’s performance. Andre Salgues played Jef’s car mechanic in the film, but he sadly passed away shortly after the film wrapped shooting. Delon found out before he went into the studio to re-record his dialogue, and he kept this in mind when bidding farewell to Salgues' character with a simple, yet melancholic "OK."

Perhaps the most striking resemblance between Delon and Costello was his relationship with his onscreen lover, Jane Le Grange. Le Grange was played by Natalie Delon, Alain’s wife. Throughout the film, Le Grange is a fiercely loyal companion to Jef, his emotional rock and the only person he can be vulnerable with. At the film's end, Costello abandons her to set things right with the mob, reluctantly withdrawing from his relationship in the name of honor. Melville wasn’t aware of this while shooting, but Alain and Natalie’s marriage had been struggling for some time, and they announced their divorce the day after shooting their final scene together. Melville explained to Nogueira, “Every time I look at that scene now, I get the impression that they’re saying good-bye for real…In fact, it was that same evening that they finally separated.” Alain Delon received praise for his performance in the role, where his lack of dialogue forced him to rely on his facial expressions for most of the film. His muted sadness and withdrawn demeanor make Costello so captivating to both the audience and the onscreen characters who interact with him. His personal struggles undoubtedly seeped into his performance, giving way to the most memorable character in his career.

'Le Samouraï's Influence on Hollywood

Close

Jef Costello has influenced a huge number of iconic characters in modern-day Hollywood. Director Michael Mann is a student of Melville’s, given the protagonists of Thief and Collateral are strongly influenced by Costello. Recent Hollywood projects like John Wick and The Mandalorian owe their success partially to Costello as well, and Nicolas Winding-Refn's gave us one of Ryan Gosling's most popular characters with Drive, a film that owes quite a bit to Melville's style.

Given how influential Jef Costello has been, it’s interesting to note that Melville wrote the character with the idea that he had schizophrenia. Melville explained, “Le Samouraï is the analysis of a [person with schizophrenia] by a paranoiac because all creators are paranoiac.” He attributes Jef’s entire way of life to this fact. Jef sees himself as detached from the rest of the criminal underworld. “Jef Costello is neither a crook nor a gangster. He is an “innocent,” in the sense that a [person with schizophrenia] doesn’t know he’s a criminal, although he is criminal in his logic and his way of thinking.” While Melville’s understanding of Schizophrenia was a lot different from what we know today, he also claims that Jef is a reflection of himself – a man with a dire need to control every aspect of his life, to prepare for every endeavor with painstaking attention to detail. We can see this idea of being ‘above’ the rest of the criminal underworld with characters like Robert Pattinson’s Connie Nikas in Good Time. While Melville gave birth to Costello, it was Delon’s resonance with the character that enabled him to portray the fully realized version of him. He added humanity to a silent, inexpressive human who would otherwise be difficult for the average moviegoer to relate to.

Le Samouraï turns 57 this year, but traces of Jef Costello can still be found in every corner of Hollywood. The film’s success is down to a combination of Melville’s methodical, calculated approach to storytelling, and Delon’s ability to portray a certain vulnerability through nothing more than his facial expressions and a handful of lines. So next time you watch a big blockbuster like the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu, perhaps you’ll spot a hint of Jef Costello in a galaxy far, far away.

Le Samouraï is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime