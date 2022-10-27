Alamo Drafthouse has launched a new Mondo poster auction, with the aim to raise money for the Alamo Community Fund — a fund that is dedicated to supporting charitable organizations in each of the communities where an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is located nationwide. This is the second Mondo poster auction put on by the company, with the first taking place in December 2020. The current poster auction ends today, October 27, 2022.

The fundraiser is being put on by Alamo Drafthouse with eMoviePoster.com hosting the auction. All auctions of Mondo movie posters fall under the standard eMoviePoster.com rules. There are no reserves, one-dollar starting bids, no buyer premiums, actual-cost shipping, and time-extended auctions, meaning that five minutes must go by without a bid in order for the auction to close.

Additionally, everyone who purchases one or more items from the auction will receive a limited edition, numbered letterpress print from the press room. Famous director Robert Rodriquez has curated his “essential films that every movie lover should see before they die” for the prints. The top 250 participating auction winners will receive an edition of the print in an exclusive colorway signed by Rodriguez himself.

Image via Mondo

Of the fundraiser, Alamo Drafthouse Founder Tim League made a statement regarding both the original auction in 2020 and the ongoing fundraiser. Of the Alamo Community Fund, League said, "Years ago, my wife Karrie and I established the Alamo Community Fund, dedicated to supporting charitable organizations in each of the communities where we have an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema." He continued, going on to explain the origins of the current fundraiser, "as a result [of the pandemic], the Alamo Community Fund was emptied, and we are now in the process of rebuilding it."

He continued, "To support the goal of replenishing the fund, we are hosting an auction of rare and highly sought-after Mondo posters. This is the second such auction — the first one, in December of 2020, was from my personal collection, sold to help bridge the company financially through the theater closures" League also added that "...100% of the proceeds will go to the Alamo Community Fund, which among other charities supports at-risk-youth education, sustainability, and initiatives that reduce homelessness."

Mondo Posters was founded in 2004 and is a former subsidiary of Alamo Drafthouse. The company is known for its limited edition screen print posters, often considered collector's items. You can find out more about the fundraiser, which ends today, October 27, 2022, here, and you can also participate in the bidding and bring home some stunning artwork. You can also check out the promotional video regarding the fundraiser below.