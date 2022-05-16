Get ready to hop on board and join the bandwagon when Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Roadshow comes through your town this summer. To celebrate the theater’s 25th anniversary, they’ll be bringing the same excellent content they’re known for to locations across America, where film aficionados can take in new and old favorites. What began as a one-screen theater in Austin, Texas back in 1997, would quickly grow into something much bigger for its owners, Tim and Karrie League. Holding on tightly to the idea of carrying top tier food and beverages, incredible service, and, of course, the best in new and old features, the theaters have made themselves the premiere location to catch movies in multiple cities across America. And now, the League’s and Alamo Drafthouse are here to ring in the milestone alongside the people who grew it all - the viewers.

The party will kick off in the place where it all began, Austin, Texas, where the cinema will pull out all the stops and screen its very first film - Raising Arizona - in their outdoor viewing area known as the Rolling Roadshow. Along with the Coen Brothers’ comedy cult film rolling for free, audiences will be treated to some of the best local suds on the market as the event will be held at local brewery, Live Oak Brewing Company. It’s a BYOB (bring your own blanket - or chair) event that will be followed by a concert from The Octopus Project. If you’re in the Austin area on May 20th at 8:45 p.m., you’re not going to want to miss this one!

If you’re not an Austinite, there’s still a chance for you to get in on the festivities! Over the summer, the show is literally being taken on the road, bringing similar events to a wide array of theaters. In Manhattan, every Thursday from June 9th until June 30th, New Yorkers can catch a free outdoor screening at 28 Liberty Plaza. You’ll also be able to get a workout in as you crank a 1938 Vandercook letterpress to take home your own vintage Alamo25 poster - which is the most New York thing they could have done.

On the other coast, Angelenos will have their chance to get in on one of the first screenings of the anticipated Jordan Peele horror flick, Nope. Keeping with the theme of the film, the showing will be hosted on a horse ranch where attendees will be given the opportunity to horseback ride, take a cowboy lesson, and head out on a tour of the ranch prior to the screening. More details surrounding Los Angeles’ event will be released in the upcoming days. Residents of Chicago, St. Louis, and Washington, DC can also expect the Rolling Roadshow to pass through, but details surrounding these showings have not been revealed at this time.

For right now, Austin residents can find more information here. You’re going to want to RSVP to the event to make sure your head is counted for a free ticket! While summertime is synonymous with outdoor movies, Alamo Drafthouse is synonymous with the best theaters in the game, and what better way to give back to audiences everywhere than rolling some free showings through cities across the great U S of A?

