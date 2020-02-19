Alamo Drafthouse Brings Season Pass Subscription to All Locations

Moviepass may have failed, but it did disrupt the theatrical distribution business in a positive way by giving people the option of a subscription service to the theater rather than just a per-ticket basis. Now all the major chains have their own subscription service and Alamo Drafthouse has joined the fray with their “Season Pass” at all 41 locations nationwide.

“This is a huge win for movie lovers,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO said via press release. “The entire reason we opened the Alamo in the first place was to share the movies we love with as many people as possible, and Season Pass is the perfect means for folks to explore more and more films.”

So how does Alamo’s “Season Pass” work? Per the press release:

Season Pass subscriptions renew monthly, with no annual commitment. Pricing varies by location and corresponds to each Alamo Drafthouse location’s average ticket pricing, with pricing ranging from $14.99 to $29.99 per month in big cities like Los Angeles and New York. The membership also works for screenings in 3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos, and The Big Show premium large format, with a $1.99 surcharge per ticket. Members with accompanying friends and family members can always purchase additional regular-priced tickets at the same time, or they can add up to four Extra Seats – similar to “Plus Ones” – to their monthly Alamo Season Pass subscription at a discounted price.

Sign-ups and immediate use are now available in “New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Kansas City, Yonkers, Springfield, and New Braunfels,” and in select regions, memberships are available via waiting list, but all locations should be open for everyone in the months ahead.

Personally, I think Alamo is by far the best theatrical chain right now because they’re the only ones that seem to respect theatrical exhibition. Sure, I can sign up for a subscription service at an AMC or a Regal but then I’m rolling the dice on whether the movie is projected correctly or if people are on their phones. If there were an Alamo in Atlanta, I would have already signed up for this, so if there’s an Alamo near you, get cracking on that season pass.