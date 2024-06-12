The Big Picture Sony Pictures Entertainment acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinema after bankruptcy, maintaining brand integrity.

Sony gains control of 35 cinemas, including hosting Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, for extra revenue.

Alamo Drafthouse's founders handed over ownership to Sony, with CEO Michael Kustermann remaining in charge.

Another small town theater chain has been purchased by a business mogul as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema reveals its purchase from Sony Pictures Entertainment. The dine and drink cinema chain was up for sale after filing for bankruptcy, which was shortly followed by the closure of six theaters just a few days ago and now it seems they’ve found new owners. Sony is no stranger to the business of running theaters as they used to be the big name backing the Loews Theater chain in the ’90s. Of course, now AMC brings us to those same theaters for magic and that indescribable feeling.

At the closing of the deal, Sony acquired 35 cinemas that will continue to open their doors to eager viewers every day in largely metro areas across the U.S. The brand won’t change, so don’t expect to see Sony’s name attached to any piece of the Alamo Drafthouse logo but just know they’re pulling the strings from behind. In an extra bit of win for Sony, their acquisition of the company comes with heading the Fantastic Fest - a yearly film festival sponsored by the Drafthouse that features cross-genre movies all screening in Alamo Drafthouse’s home city of Austin, Texas. In the nearly two decades since its birth, the festival has become a favorite for movie lovers, ensuring that Sony will rake in some extra cash in that exchange as well.

As for the business transaction, Alamo Drafthouse owners Altamont Capital Partners, Fortress Investment Group, and the chain’s founder Tim League signed over the theaters to Sony Pictures Entertainment. The acquisition gave Sony some room to expand as well as overseeing the chain of cinemas that will fall under Sony Pictures Experiences. The company’s headquarters will remain in Austin, Texas, and Alamo Drafthouse’s Michael Kustermann will continue to act as the CEO of the company, reporting to Sony Pictures Entertainment’s President and COO, Ravi Ahuja.

Alamo Drafthouse’s Rich History With Cinema Lovers

Founded in 1997 by Tim and Karrie League, the original theater was nothing more than a parking garage before the League’s turned it into a one-screen cinema focused on bringing top quality food and beer to its patrons. Word of mouth quickly spread and soon, folks from all over the state were traveling to see what all the buzz was about. Even in its earliest days, the Drafthouse served as a jumping-off point for up-and-coming filmmakers to screen their projects - something that has carried through to present day. As the company grew, so did its menu, beer, and bar list - boasting themed concoctions and local craft beers for cinema goers to enjoy. When you walk into an Alamo Drafthouse, there’s always something extra to discover whether it’s a store with DVDs or VHS tapes, records, merch, or even themed bars like Brooklyn’s macabre House of Wax.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Sony’s acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse.