Thanksgiving is coming early this year at Alamo Drafthouse. The cinema chain will show Eli Roth's forthcoming slasher flick two days before it goes wide in theaters on November 17 as part of its Fantastic Fest Presents series which celebrates genre films year-round. Currently, theater-goers in Austin, Texas can pick up tickets to the early screening which will not only feature the film, but a recorded message from Roth before it begins as well as commemorative masks for whoever shows out for the occasion.

Thanksgiving is a gorey throwback slasher with a modern coat of paint based on the faux trailer Roth constructed for Grindhouse back in 2007. Set in the Thanksgiving-crazy town of Plymouth, Massachusetts after a Black Friday riot devolves into tragedy, the film sees an uninvited guest crash their festivities with a series of brutal killings that threaten to ruin the holiday cheer. There's no real reason why these revenge murders are happening, at least until the killer's maniacal plot is revealed, and the townsfolk are scrambling to uncover who's responsible for the carnage. By the end, plenty of bodies are sure to find themselves seated at John Carver's twisted dinner table, and there will be no leftovers.

What makes Thanksgiving one to watch out for is the series of creative and messy ways this slasher prepares his kills. Roth has a passion for horror between his disturbing Hostel films and his 2002 feature debut Cabin Fever among others. Bringing John Carver to life was a pure passion project for him as he explained in a recent featurette his desire to create a fun slasher that mixes memorable kills with a mystery regarding who is behind the mask a la Scream. It also gleefully embraces the trimmings of holiday horror with deaths constructed around many of your favorite holiday meal prep tools and other Thanksgiving-related items.

'Thanksgiving' Sets the Table With a Stellar Cast

Roth co-wrote the script for Thanksgiving with repeat collaborator Jeff Rendell who also helped write the fake Grindhouse trailer for the film. Their journey to finally bringing this project to light was a long one as plans to make a feature out of the trailer were in place soon after it hit theaters. The "totally bonkers" film had been in development hell for years with both Jon Watts and Christopher D. Ford set to co-write at one point. Now that it's finally happening, Roth brought on a strong cast to make his slasher dream project a reality, including Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, Tim Dillon, Jenna Warren, and Amanda Barker among others.

Visit Alamo Drafthouse's website for information on how to get tickets to see Thanksgiving on November 15 before its wider theatrical release on November 17. Masks will only be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you'll have to act fast. In the meantime, read our guide on everything you need to know about Roth's latest.