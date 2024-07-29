Alan Alda is a wonderful actor adept at both comedy and drama. He gained major fame in the 1970s as the lead character on the Korean War TV series M*A*S*H, a performance that earned him six Emmys and a Golden Globe. From there, he broadened out into film, playing the lead in several comedies in the 1980s before finding his niche as a supporting player in big projects like The West Wing and The Aviator.

He's a performer of subtle, surprising rage, equally good at playing the lovable goofball, the sage mentor, or the determined villain. Part of his success surely comes down to a willingness to experiment and push himself out of his comfort zone. "My early training as an improviser, which was really the only formal training I had as an actor, got me used to the idea of uncertainty and the value of the imperfect," he has said. "Everything is a stepping-stone to something else, whether it’s perfect or kind of lousy.:" This approach paid off for him, and there are plenty of gems in Alda's body of work. Here are the best of them, ranked.

10 'Flirting With Disaster' (1996)

Directed by David O. Russell

"Have you ever read any Tibetan Buddhism, like Chaos theory?" Ben Stiller leads this quirky comedy as Mel Coplin, a man on a cross-country journey to find his biological parents, accompanied by his wife (Patricia Arquette) and an adoption agency caseworker (Téa Leoni). Along the way, they encounter a series of eccentric characters and increasingly bizarre situations. Alda plays Richard Schlichting, one of Mel's biological parents.

Richard, along with his wife Mary (Lily Tomlin), provides a pivotal point in Mel's quest for identity. It's a typically spot-on comedic display from Alda. Richard is a fun character: a free-spirited academic who adds a few more layers of comedic absurdity to the mix. In particular, he has lots to say about government plots and LSD (which he continues to manufacture). Unfortunately, they're not the best when it comes to being parental figures. In one especially zany scene, they even hide their contraband in poor Mel's car.

9 'The Four Seasons' (1981)

Directed by Alan Alda

"You picked a helluva time to get irrational." In addition to acting, Alda also directed several episodes of M*A*S*H, as well as this dramedy feature film. It's about three middle-aged couples who vacation together four times a year, exploring the dynamics of their friendships and marriages over time. The film captures the joys and tensions that arise as the characters navigate midlife crises, evolving relationships, and personal growth. Alda stars as Jack Burroughs, a lawyer who serves as the informal leader of the group.

His portrayal of Jack is both humorous and poignant, providing an early glimpse at his range. Much of the emotion is also provided by the fantastic Vivaldi soundtrack (indeed, the movie actually led to a small resurgence in interest in the composer's work.) Although not that well-remembered now, The Four Seasons was a pretty big hit in 1981, becoming the ninth-highest-grossing-movie of the year. It remains worth watching now, especially for fans of Alda.

8 'Ray Donovan' (2013-2020)

Starring: Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan

"You have to be so uncomfortable or in so much pain that you're truly willing to be helped." Alda has often played doctors, but delivers one of his more serious medical performances in Seasons 6 and 7 of the gritty drama Ray Donovan, about a professional fixer (Li