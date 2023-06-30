Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA recipient, Alan Arkin, has passed away today at the age of 89. Known for his roles in titles including Little Miss Sunshine, Argo, and The Kominsky Method, the comedic actor’s passing comes as a shock and his cause of death is currently unknown.

A Brooklyn, New York native, it didn’t take Arkin long to realize that he had a gift for acting. Beginning his studies at the age of 10, he would become one of the first members of the notorious Second City comedy ensemble in his thirties before launching his career on the stages of Broadway with the 1963 play Enter Laughing, for which he nabbed the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Bursting into the film industry, Arkin rose to prominence for his role in Norman Jewison’s 1966 comedy The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, for which he would earn his first BAFTA Award as well as his first Academy Award nomination. Moving into the drama realm, Arkin would find another critically celebrated role in Robert Ellis Miller’s 1968 title, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter which landed him another Oscar nod as well as his first Golden Globe nomination. The following year, his name was back on the ballot at the Golden Globe Awards for his work opposite Rita Moreno in the Arthur Hiller-helmed comedy, Popi.

Moving his career to the next level, 1969 also saw Arkin take a stab at directing with a 12-minute children’s film titled People Soup. An immediate success, his filmmaking debut wound up with an Oscar nomination. He would also transfer his directorial talents to the stages of Broadway several times during his career with his vision behind 1972’s The Sunshine Boys earning him a Tony Award nomination.

The ‘70s ushered in more credits for Arkin’s career with appearances in Mike Nichols’ Catch-22 and Hearts of the West. It was also in this decade that Arkin directed and starred in Little Fires, which would become one of his most acclaimed directorial projects. Into the 1980s, the star worked alongside Carol Burnett in Improper Channels and Chu Chu and the Philly Flash and dipped into television with appearances in the sitcom Harry as well as opposite Martin Sheen and Eileen Brennan in the television film, The Fourth Wise Man. In 1987, his work in the TV film, Escape from Sobibor would earn Arkin both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination.

Via Walt Disney Pictures

In the ‘90s, Arkin paired up with Tim Burton on his Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder-led feature Edward Scissorhands as well as in other iconic titles like So I Married an Axe Murderer, The Rocketeer, and Glengarry Glen Ross. Continuing to gain steam into the 2000s, the beginning of the millennium saw Arkin working alongside the likes of John Cusack, Billy Crystal, and Julia Roberts in America’s Sweethearts, and attached to other projects including Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, The Pentagon Papers, and And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself. 2006 brought one of Arkin’s most celebrated roles of his career - his part as the crass but supportive grandfather in Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ star-studded indie comedy-drama, Little Miss Sunshine. For his work in the film, Arkin landed a BAFTA and Academy Award.

Alan Arkin Never Slowed Down

After taking home his long overdue Oscar, Arkin continued his work in Hollywood returning to the revered event as a nominee for his part in Ben Affleck’s drama Argo, a role that would also see him nominated for a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award. Throughout the rest of the 2010s, Arkin appeared in features including Stand Up Guys opposite Al Pacino and Christopher Walken, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone with his Little Miss Sunshine co-star Steve Carell, and Grudge Match with Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone - just to name a few.

Most recently, Arkin lent his vocal talents to the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman and worked alongside Michael Douglas in the streamer’s sitcom, The Kominsky Method. His work in the latter would see him up for two Emmys, two Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. The end of 2022 saw Arkin's latest project, The Smack, announced with the legendary star set to appear alongside a call sheet including Kathy Bates, Teyana Taylor, Casey Affleck, and Marisa Tomei in the David M. Rosenthal film.

With the tragic news just beginning to roll in, fans and peers of the late star have been coming forward on Twitter to share their condolences. Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was one of many who spoke to Arkin’s “wonderful” and “original voice for comedy.” The two worked together on Rob Reiner’s 1994 comedy-drama adventure flick, North, with Alexander writing that he “learned so much from watching [Arkin].”

At this time, we’re sending our condolences to Arkin’s loved ones.