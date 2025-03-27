Of all the names that we had confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, the one that I couldn't have possibly dreamed of was Alan Cumming. Cumming only appeared as Nightcrawler, my favorite blue mutant, once in one of the best superhero films ever made, X2: X-Men United. While a far cry from the swashbuckling daredevil that he is in the comics and cartoons, his Nightcrawler was an eye-popping scene-stealer who won us over with his awesome teleportation powers and eager gentleness. But he has never made another appearance since then in any prior X-Men film, and he made it very publicly clear that he would most likely never want to play Nightcrawler ever again. So what happened?

Alan Cumming Hated Working for Bryan Singer During 'X2: X-Men United'

Image via 20th Centuring Fox

X2: X-Men United was directed by Bryan Singer, way back when he was still riding high off the success of The Usual Suspects, and before he was roundly ousted from the industry for his heinous off-screen misconduct. It seems like there were many more reasons to find him a distasteful person even when making movies, because Cumming said that working for Singer was an abject nightmare. The environment Singer created was "dangerous, it was abusive, and the studio didn't care. All the actors said something and they still just went: 'Oh, nevermind. It's only gonna be a few more weeks, don't worry. And it's gonna make a lot of money.'" On top of that, he was covered in extensive blue makeup and prosthetics, which stressed him out so badly that it triggered a weight gain from how much he was stress-eating. Even though he desperately wanted to leave and felt miserable going to work every day, he couldn't leave the film because he was under contract, which drove him into a severe depressive spiral.

An article from The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 corroborated Cumming's recollection, which said that Singer had a habit of directing scenes while under the influence of drugs, which led to a stunt performer getting seriously injured in a stunt gone wrong, and the main cast forcing Singer to not fire a producer who tried to reign in Singer's behavior. Singer has shown a long pattern of such poor professionalism, as he was also fired in the middle of the production of Bohemian Rhapsody due to similar allegations of drug use and fighting with Freddie Mercury himself, Rami Malek.

How Will the Russo Brothers Approach Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler and the Other X-Men?