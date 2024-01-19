The Big Picture Hosting a game full of psychological and traitorous torture adds to the tension and immersion for both contestants and viewers.

When a person thinks of a game or competition show host, they think of someone with a big, if not cheesy, smile. They are there to do a job: explain the game's rules and ensure the audience never has the opportunity to get lost. Not only that, but the more popular a show becomes, the more difficult it becomes to separate the series from the host. For example, when people in Gen X and Gen Y think of a show like The Price Is Right, they don’t see Drew Carey in their heads, but Bob Barker. And then, of course, there are shows like The Great British Bake Off, where host changes have proven to be a consistent challenge. It is imperative that whoever is hosting the show fits the vibe, and if they tend to distract from the show itself, like Matt Lucas’ run on GBBO, viewership gets lost.

Alan Cumming is an award-winning Scottish actor who has been working on the stage and the silver screen since 1985, when he made his debut as Malcolm in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Since then, he has graced stages worldwide and is world-renowned for his sharp wit and talent. It makes absolute sense that when it came time to begin plans for the US version, he was contacted to become the host of The Traitors. The perfect Scottish host for the ominous castle in the Scottish Highlands. Collider had the opportunity to speak with Alan and his personal costume designer, Sam Spector, on The Traitors set. They provided great insight into Alan’s hosting experience, characterization, and, of course, the fashion darling.

Alan has brought a dramatic flair to his job as the host of The Traitors. He adds to the ambiance masterfully, something he did intentionally. Alan said: “The very first time that I talked to the Studio Lambert people about this, when we first had our initial meeting, I was sort of like, 'Why do you want me to do this?' And, uh, they said, 'Oh, you know,' they told me these things about it sort of being dramatic and being this sort of character. And I said, 'Oh, it's sort of like a James Bond villain.' And I thought I could bring my dog!” Unfortunately, his pretty pup, Lala, was not able to make it to season one, but she arrived right on time for season two.

Alan’s Bond villain-esque character is considered the owner of the castle, and The Traitors is his game, and the players must abide by his rules - rules that often get tested or challenged by the game players. Alan said: “You've got to kind of keep them - I mean, they're kind of a rowdy bunch this lot. It's even rowdier than last time; there are a few mouthy people. And there are a lot of guys that are, you know, there's a lot of that. And so that's my job: to kind of keep the drama and keep them in place.”

As the diabolical disciplinarian, it’s crucial for Alan not to get too close to any of the players. It’s a psychological game, and as such, his role as the impartial host is necessary to counterbalance the chaos provided by the reality star cast. And they are definitely bringing about the chaos in season two, something Alan has to keep an eye on in addition to maintaining his character. “I'm hosting this thing, literally, but I'm also acting this character, and I think about acting as definitely about being at the moment, just pretending to be someone and meaning it and being alert to all the, all the changes and circumstances around you,” he said.

Alan Cumming Is Hosting a Game Full of Psychological and Traitorous Torture

The most exciting aspect of The Traitors is the psychological gameplay. Even though it’s merely a game, the stakes are raised because those involved play as if it’s life or death. Emotions run very high, and real feelings do get hurt. Those involved in the game give 100% of themselves to it, which is what adds to the tension as a viewer. And that tension is built from the second the players sit at the round table. As they enter through the castle halls to the darkened round table room an eerily haunting song echoes through the chamber. The ambiance sets the scene, and the click of Alan’s steadily paced steps gets louder and louder before making their way around the table. The blindfolds block out all the light, and anticipation builds with every single step he takes. And that anxious energy is 100% intentional, as it sets the tone of the game and allows for the players to be immersed completely. And for the tension to remain mysterious, Alan has to be very careful with his movements.

He shared candidly: “We do a practice one where I touch everybody, so they can get the shots of whoever it might be. And then I say, okay, ‘That's for the cameras. And now I'm going to choose,’ and I have to go around and notice them. I rustle my [sleeves], do things like that. All that stuff, their ears are, of course, keeping aware of me, so it's fascinating hearing them talking about it. ‘He, he stopped, I heard him rustling.’ So it's great. It works, but it's really, really scary.”

And once the game begins, all bets are off. The suspicion, the mind games, and the paranoia all set in the second the blindfolds come off. And those mind games are the heart of the game, and Alan gets a front-row seat at the players’ detective process. He states: “I mean, it's interesting seeing them in the little turrets doing them, doing their sort of tactics. Now that people know the game [they have] an advantage because it's a sociological experiment.”

It certainly is an interesting look at the way people work to detect deception. Any eye shift, cough, or groan could easily be confused as a sign of guilt, as seen clearly in the first banishment of RuPaul’s Drag Race queen and activist, Peppermint. It was a gut-wrenching moment, and it heightened the paranoia of the group. Alan shared: “They do become maddened by just being in this environment. They're not allowed [to have] their phones, they're not allowed to talk to each other. All they think about is is competition, and they go nuts.” And he is not kidding. When the players are inside of Alan’s castle, they leave behind the modern world behind: no phones, no computers, no TikTok, no Twitter (currently known as X).

This madness also leads to reckless decision-making by the faithfuls, and so keeps the traitors on their toes. The round tables get brutal, and there is a perfect psychological term to describe what happens as people play the game. Alan states: “I was shocked by the pack mentality. I was shocked by how much people were swayed into doing things that were pretty stupid. And obviously, I'm staying outside [of it] and I have all the information, so it's easy for me to say that. But I think in a way it's impossible to try and stand outside of [pack mentality], you know? Be your own person [in the game].”

And he’s right, as the pack mentality reigned when Peppermint was eliminated, with only Dancing With the Stars Maks Chmerkovskiy being willing to speak up for her. It was difficult to watch, but that is all a part of the game, according to Alan. He said: “But, that's the whole point of the game, you know, is this insidiousness… it gets a bit Lord of the Flies. And that's terrifying to look at. And terrifying to re-imagine the victim of it. And it's so awful when you see someone [being accused], it's like a little seal being eaten by a whale.”

Alan Cumming Shines In His Elaborate Tartan Outfits

While the Traitors are slaying people at night, Alan is slaying looks 24/7. And those looks are largely thanks to Sam Spector, Alan’s personal designer for the show. Sam joined the conversation to provide insight into the thought process behind crafting the impeccable looks he wears in each episode. With the response his fabulous looks got last year, Sam had a fun challenge to step up to in season 2.

Sam shared: “The wardrobe was so exciting last season that it was hard to top, but we wanted to make it just a little more dramatic. So, in doing that, I added some hats and some more details and gloves and, and just a little bit more drama without making it crazy, but cool. There's some really fun little treats that you'll have to look out for.” And those treats are tied into the very game itself.

When beginning the design process, Sam starts in two places: with the producers of the show, and in Alan’s closet. He explains: “The first thing is, I talk to the producers and hear about each mission, and then Alan and I talk about what we want to do for each episode. [Alan] has so many Scottish-inspired clothes that I go to his house and go through his closet and pick some things that I think will work, and [then] I pick more than is necessary, and then I supplement them with things that are on the market. But I do a lot of research on the history of Scottish menswear and also try to keep it fresh with the fashion that's going on right now. So there's a lot of research between those. And then, Alan comes in for a fitting, and we just play dress up for a few hours and laugh! I'm just like, ‘Can we get away with this? Yes? Yeah, let’s try it!” And the results have been excellent.

There is a particularly exciting look on the horizon, one that Sam is particularly fond of, even though it’s difficult to choose just one. He said: “It's funny because every time I have a document with each look in each episode and I just keep going through them and I keep saying, ‘Oh my god, I love that one.’ And then the next one, ‘I forgot about that one. I love that one.’ They're all so fun, and there is one episode that takes place in a cabin. We put little logs on the lapel. And so at the con, there's some with fire, so we created like crystal fire. There's a funeral theme that is just like, over-the-top dramatics. And it's fire.”

Alan isn’t the only one working devastating looks in season 2. The newest co-host is Alan’s dog, Lala. Lala was originally supposed to be in season one, but unfortunately had to stay behind. This season, she’s on set and rocking some looks of her own. Sam shared: “Lala came for fitting. She's going to have a wardrobe this time!” Alan echoed Sam’s excitement, sharing, “She's been on camera quite a lot so far. She's a pro. She's very well-behaved. She's quite used to film sets and stuff.” Lala’s presence is both adorable and simultaneously adds to the Bond-villain essence Alan wants his character to give off.

Ambiance is essential for any murder mystery, even when it’s just a game. The beautiful thing about The Traitors is that every detail is thought out. From whom is chosen to be a traitor, the music that is played each time they sit at the round table, and the foggy beauty of the Scottish Highlands. The tone is set immediately for the players, and that’s what makes the series so enthralling. Lapel pins, cloaks, and clever quips from Alan in every episode make it truly stand out against its contemporaries. In this case, the old saying rings true: the devil is in the details. And what delicious details they are.

