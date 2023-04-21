Alan Moore is one of the most celebrated authors in the mediums of comic books and graphic novels, if not the most celebrated. His works are some of the primary reasons that these two forms of literature are well respected beyond their established fan bases. Works like Batman: The Killing Joke and his Swamp Thing run demonstrate Moore's ability to elevate classic comic book characters into stories aimed at adult audiences. The man has written a multitude of classics, but his most acclaimed work would be Watchmen, a graphic novel once claimed by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 greatest novels published since 1923. Being that comic book movies have been Hollywood's biggest cash cow for the last two decades, many of Moore's works have been brought to the big screen—something he isn't so happy about. Is he right for wishing that they'd stay on the page, or are his works not as untouchable as he thinks?

RELATED: What V's Guy Fawkes Mask in 'V for Vendetta' Means After All This Time

Meet the Man Behind ‘V for Vendetta'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Alan Moore was born on November 18th, 1953 in Northampton, England. He's primarily known as a comic book writer, but he's also a novelist, musician, magician, and cartoonist. Moore got his start making comic strips for the local paper and magazines. He would continue working in the underground comic world for a couple of years until he started writing for Marvel UK and 2000 AD. This shift to more mainstream comics helped his work take off, leading to a run of hits in his career. Moore would write at DC Comics for characters like Swamp Thing and Superman, and even created the character of John Constantine. It was here that he wrote Watchmen, one of the most groundbreaking works to ever hit the publishing titan. Other classics penned by Moore would be the Superman story Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and of course, V for Vendetta.

Ever since Alan Moore came to prominence, his works have been sought after by major studios to be adapted. For fans, this sounds great. Who wouldn't want to see what a Watchmen or V for Vendetta movie would look like? These books are incredibly cinematic as it is. It'd be fantastic to see them in motion on the big screen. Sadly, this is a sentiment that Alan Moore can't quite get on board with. As a matter of fact, the guy is adamantly against the idea of adapting his works. He'd rather have newcomers to his stories experience these worlds on the page than any other way! Moore even goes so far as to claim that his works are "unadaptable." Now, come on, are we so sure about that?

What Makes Material Like ‘Watchmen’ Feel Unadaptable?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Is Alan Moore wrong for how he feels about his works being adapted? Well, it depends on how you look at it. He is the creator of such brilliant and complex storylines and characters, so of course it's normal (and expected) that he should be extra critical of anyone else interpreting it for different medium. There's nothing wrong with that! No matter what you might come down to about his stance on adaptations, it's safe to say that if you want to experience one of the many worlds of Alan Moore, don't start with a movie or TV adaptation. Start from the source!

That being said, for Alan Moore to deem his works completely unadaptable feels a bit silly. I mean, we live in a century that saw two massive books that have long been deemed "unadaptable" brought to the big screen, and done so with massive success. If Dune and The Lord of the Rings could be made into movies, why can't The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, V for Vendetta, or Watchmen? Sure, those specific stories are told on a pretty large scale, but it seems as though the obstacles of a tale being too big are behind us. Shoot, if those works of his can be successfully turned into movies, you better believe that Batman: The Killing Joke could be, or From Hell. Alan Moore likes to write on a grand scale, but the guy has a knack for smaller stories as well.

Even though there is an argument to be made that the works of Alan Moore could be brought to the big screen, those that have been made don't have the greatest track record. The best of the bunch would probably be 2006's V for Vendetta. Yeah, it's a movie that has notable differences with the original graphic novel, but when turning a book that's a couple of hundred pages into about a two-hour movie, you're bound to lose a decent amount of story and characterization along the way. The important thing about that movie is that it seems to get the tone of an Alan Moore story better than most other adaptations. Moore's works are generally serious, mostly grounded, and, for the most part, bleak. V for Vendetta can claim to be all of those things. That's beside the fact that the movie has strong direction, solid performances from Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman, and a fantastic script.

What Most of Alan Moore's Adaptations Get Wrong

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Where most Alan Moore adaptations fall apart is their tone. It's strange that almost all of them manage to miss the feel of his stories, but it happens almost every time. Watchmen is fine, but as abut as a big screen representation of the graphic novel, it falls way short. It just runs more like some sort of odd Zack Snyder/Joel Schumacher hybrid than it does Alan Moore. There are too many obvious needle drops, it's over-stylized, and way too glossy to feel as gritty as the graphic novel. It's just a cornball of a movie. While the HBO limited series, also named Watchmen, isn't an adaptation of anything that Moore actually wrote (it acts as a sequel to the graphic novel), it ended up successful because it understands the type of story Moore was telling. There's nothing wrong with a filmmaker taking source material and making it their own, but there's also nothing wrong with saying that the same filmmaker can make a bad adaptation for being too loose.

The 2000s saw a few other works of Alan Moore's adapted. Depending on who you ask, From Hell's reputation tends to sway one way or another, but it's mostly an inoffensive yet largely trimmed-down representation of the graphic novel. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, on the other hand, is just about as abominable as a movie can get. More than anything, it has all the bad characteristics of a terrible early 2000s blockbuster. Sean Connery is great as always, but everything else is hard to watch. An animated adaptation of Batman: The Killing Joke was released in 2016. It stayed faithful in tone and story to the graphic novel...mostly in its second half. The movie just has way too much added in that takes away from being a solid adaptation. Notice that none of these movies were unsuccessful because Moore's work is just "too hard to adapt." They either went too far in their own direction or fell towards the worst creative trademarks of their respective eras.

No matter how untouchable Alan Moore thinks his books are, he's wrong about them being unadaptable. Yes, they're incredibly important pieces of popular fiction, but the days of some books just needing to stay on the page are over. Special effects are too good and general audiences can stomach high-concept, genre ideas. This isn't to say that his works are in need of improvement, so they must be brought to the big screen! If anything, those that have been made have soured the idea of what these movies could be, and in the end, could turn people away from wanting to check out the source material. When Watchmen was about to come out in 2009, a whole new generation of readers and moviegoers that hadn't read the book yet were now exposed to the world of Rorschach and the Comedian. Let's avoid the past mistake of getting the wrong voices to bring Alan Moore's books to the screen. It's time to make some killer films and get Moore on the side of the movies!