When discussing the greatest filmmakers of all time, directors like Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, John Ford, Spike Lee, and Sidney Lumet are often cited due to their versatility. While it’s impressive if a filmmaker has mastered one specific niche or subgenre, it’s even more admirable if they’ve shown a willingness to step outside of their comfort zones and found the same amount of success. However, for a filmmaker like Alan Parker, it became increasingly challenging to define what his “comfort zone” even was. Parker’s incredible filmography includes classics among many different genres, indicating that he may have been the most versatile director in cinematic history.

After penning the screenplay for the 1971 family film Melody, Parker began his career as a filmmaker working in low-key character dramas. In the next four decades, Parker experimented with a multitude of genres; between romance, comedy, action, satire, crime, and musicals, it seemed like nothing was off limits to him. If you scroll through Parker’s achievements, you’ll find he’s responsible for classics that you would have no idea came from the same brilliant mind.

Alan Parker Was a Talent From the Beginning

Following a series of short projects and television films, Parker’s first major cinematic release as a writer/director was 1976’s Bugsy Malone, a family-friendly gangster comedy that featured children in the roles of cops, criminals, femme fatales, and Chicago’s hoodlums. On paper, the idea of an “all children tribute to classic gangster film cliches” sounded like it had the potential to be one of the most embarrassing disasters in history, particularly for a debut filmmaker. However, Parker always had a knack for integrating music into his work and found a way to incorporate energetic musical numbers that quickly became part of the larger British culture.

Bugsy Malone proved that Parker could pull off unusual crowd pleasers to great acclaim; after the film was showered with nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards, Parker seems suited for another mainstream hit. However, he decided to not take the easy way out and began working on adapting a screenplay from an up-and-coming writer with big political ideas: Oliver Stone. Despite being a novice at the time, Stone was no less opinionated than he is today. Midnight Express was an incendiary examination of Turkish politics that was guaranteed to generate controversy upon its release. Nonetheless, the film was heralded as an act of bravery, earning Parker his first Oscar nomination and Stone his first win in the Adapted Screenplay category.

RELATED: How 'Evita' Became the Best Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical to Film Adaptation

Alan Parker Gave Us Intimate Dramas and Stunning Musicals

Parker seemingly has the talent to create both intimate moments of earnest emotional drama and sensory wonders that bring visuals to great works of music; this was particularly evident within his work over the next two decades. In addition to his cinematic work, Parker frequently collaborated with Pink Floyd and was responsible for some of their most influential music videos. With Pink Floyd - The Wall, Parker brought to life concepts that the band had hinted at within their work for a surrealist, genre-pushing experiment that is still cited as a classic today. However, Parker never lost the aptitude for classical musicals that he proved with Bugsy Malone; he would later helm major musicals such as Fame and Evita.

What’s impressive is that Parker was just as comfortable dealing with youthful anxieties as he was with examining mid-life crises. He helmed the gripping domestic drama Shoot the Moon, hailed as one of the most bravely balanced films about a difficult marriage; the film featured extraordinary performances by Diane Keaton and Albert Finney during the height of their respective careers. Despite working alongside established talent, Parker also took a chance on the young actors Nicolas Cage and Matthew Modine (who at the time were both relative unknowns) for his intimate post-Vietnam coming-of-age drama Birdy. Resting a challenging drama about post-traumatic stress disorders on two novice actors was certainly a risk, but Parker could identify talent and found stars that he knew would go on to find greater success later on in their careers.

Alan Parker Was Never Afraid to Take Risks

Image Via Orion Pictures

Parker was unafraid to tackle genres, themes, and concepts that many in the industry might have deemed too controversial. The financial prospects for films featuring extremely graphic sexual content were relatively slim, as any title that received an “X” rating would only be available to a fraction of the audience. That didn’t stop Parker from taking on the edgy material in the 1987 X-rated horror film Angel Heart; while it only generated a mixed reaction at the time, the film would later be referred to as an underappreciated gem for its portrayal of Satan (Robert De Niro).

Parker was also unafraid to take on controversial topics; 1988’s Mississippi Burning is one of the most incendiary police procedurals about racial hatred and systematic corruption ever made, and it sadly hasn’t aged a day. Despite inducing controversy for its unflinching examination of police involvement in white supremacy groups, the film was a success and earned Parker his second Academy Award nomination. While this may have signified that Parker was interested in pushing the boundaries even further, he showed that he still had the ability to make a classical crowd-pleaser; 1991’s The Commitments is every music buff’s dream story about a band that “almost” becomes a hit, but can never quite get on the right foot and work together.

Even Parker’s less successful projects generally had something worth recommending in them. Come See The Paradise was scoffed at as simply being “Oscar bait,” but it bravely examined the treatment of Japanese citizens in the United States and the discrimination they faced after Pearl Harbor in a way that most Hollywood productions would not. The Road to Wellville was a “swing and a miss” in the satire department, but nonetheless featured some pretty hilarious performances from Matthew Broderick and Anthony Hopkins.

Parker sadly passed away in 2020 but he deserves to be properly hailed as a skilled innovator who was often ahead of his time. Despite collaborating with many of the most influential artists in the industry and earning two Academy Award nominations for Best Director, Parker never quite became a “household name” in the same way that some of his peers have become. It’s time that he got the respect that he deserves.