Few actors have been able to make history by being one of film's most famous villains, not once but twice. The late Alan Rickman, who sadly passed away in 2016, is one of those actors, who might be most known for playing the evil (but secretly good) Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. Snape wasn't his first role, of course. So what was it, some small little indie film you've probably never heard of, where he's barely on-screen? Nope, the first movie Alan Rickman ever did was at age 41, and was arguably his best, when he was cast alongside Bruce Willis as the charming terrorist Hans Gruber in 1988's Die Hard. The fact that no one in theaters knew who he was might be part of what made the character so perfect.

Die Hard New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. Release Date July 20, 1988 Director John McTiernan Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Runtime 132 minutes

Alan Rickman Was a Tony Award Nominated Theater Actor

Born in London, England in 1946, Alan Rickman didn't always know he wanted to be an actor. In fact, in his early twenties, he worked as a graphic artist, before making the transition to theater actor at 27, which, while young by normal standards, is a bit older to get started in such a competitive field. When asked by alan-rickman.com why he started acting later in his life, he said, "It never felt like a sudden switch to me. The curse of our times is that you are supposed to decide your life at 16 and stick to that."

It's not a surprise to know that Rickman preferred more serious theater. He was in several plays throughout the late 70s and early 80s, doing Chekhov and Shakespeare, before making a big name for himself in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, put on by the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he played French aristocrat Vicomte de Valmont. His role was so celebrated that he was nominated for a Tony Award in 1987. One year later, he took a huge risk and tried his hand at film with a decision that would seriously alter the rest of his life.

Alan Rickman Didn't Want To Be in 'Die Hard'

The 1980s were the decade of the action film, thanks to the likes of the muscle-bound Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. As great as both of these men were, neither are responsible for the best action movie of the decade. That distinction goes to John McTiernan's Die Hard, released on July 15, 1988. Before it was a film, Die Hard was a novel, based on Roderick Thorp's Nothing Lasts Forever from 1979. Following NYPD detective Joe Leland, Die Hard could have gone in a much different direction, as Leland had already been portrayed in an adaptation of another Thorp book, The Detective, starring none other than Frank Sinatra. With it now being twenty years later, Sinatra was deemed too old to make a return, so it was time to look for someone else. Stallone and Schwarzenegger were looked at, before the rewritten role of John McClane went to the star of Moonlighting, Bruce Willis. The fact that a much slimmer TV actor was given such a prominent part was the first proof that Die Hard wasn't going to be your stereotypical action movie. That was further proven with the casting of McClane's nemesis, Hans Gruber.

It was his role as Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses that got Alan Rickman the part, as influential producer Joel Silver saw his performance and thought he had his man. The only problem was, Rickman didn't want to do it. He was a serious theater actor, a Tony Award nominee, after all. He knew nothing about Hollywood or filmmaking, so when he got the script, as he told The Guardian, he thought, “What the hell is this? I’m not doing an action movie.” That reaction makes sense, with 80s action movies usually filled with the same clichés and bad acting. It's the last thing in the world a respected Broadway actor would want to be a part of. Then Rickman read the script by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, which revealed a surprisingly smart story. There was something else Rickman noticed, which was how Die Hard treated its minority characters. He said, "Every single black character in that film is positive and highly intelligent... That’s quite revolutionary, and quietly so.”

Hans Gruber Is One of the Best Movie Villains of All-Time

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rickman is correct about Die Hard's Black characters. There are several of them, and none are given offensive stereotypes. The best of all is Reginald Vel Johnson's performance as the Los Angles cop on the outside who believes in John McClane, Al Powell. Al is written as a multi-layered character; someone kind, trusting, and brave, while also funny and filled with pain. Al just happens to be Black rather than being a caricature.

While not similar on a deeper sociological aspect, Alan Rickman decided that Hans Gruber couldn't be a caricature either. 80s action villains all seemed to be the same, with scowling, raving lunatics screaming at the hero and killing people left and right. That's not Hans Gruber. He is a very intelligent man, one step ahead of everyone else, except John McClane, unfortunately. He's not a coward of a bad guy, but a cunning man who is calm and cool. He'll kill if he has to, or even to make a point, but that's mostly what he has his henchman for. It's easy to see how these guys would be sucked in by Gruber and decide to work for him, not through intimidation, but attention-getting coercion. Gruber was supposed to be more of a traditional 80s villain in some aspects, such as dressing up in terrorist gear, but Rickman told The Guardian he let John Silver know he wanted to wear a suit instead. Not only that, but he wanted to pretend to be a hostage in one scene, showing just how intelligent Gruber was. Silver first refused but then agreed to make the changes. "It showed that it pays to have a little bit of theatre training," Rickman said.

The unconventional approach to Die Hard led to monster success. It was the seventh-biggest movie of 1988, taking in $83 million in the U.S., which launched one of the biggest franchises in history. Bruce Willis became an action hero on par with Schwarzenegger and Stallone, while Hans Gruber was so terrifying as the villain that AFI recognized him as the 46th best movie villain of all time. It's hard to imagine that any of that happens without Alan Rickman's vast theater experience, and the fact that he wasn't known to cinema-goers, allowing him to become a chameleon in a suit who could make us believe that Hans Gruber was a real person who could walk through the screen at any moment.

