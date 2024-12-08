Alan Rickman feels as though he’s one of those actors just about everyone likes. It’s hard to dislike someone who always brought their A-game to every movie they appeared in, and also starred in various popular movies. More often than not, Rickman was one of the best parts of any movie he was featured in, regardless of the size of the role he played (and he was almost always relegated to supporting performances).

He had a legendary debut performance, and then remained active – and acclaimed – until his passing in 2016, not long before he would’ve turned 70. His legacy is likely eternal, though, as are some of the truly great films he ever appeared in, with the best of the best ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'Eye in the Sky' (2015)

Director: Gavin Hood

The title “Eye in the Sky” is associated with two Alans, now, as the Alan Parsons Project had a famous song/album called “Eye in the Sky,” and 2015’s Eye in the Sky ended up having the last live-action role Alan Rickman played. Narratively, it concerns a certain kind of modern warfare – that involving drones – with various characters impacted by certain ethical issues such fighting provokes.

It’s a somewhat flawed movie, as far as the screenplay and technical qualities go, but the acting kind of elevates things, transforming Eye in the Sky into a pretty good war/thriller film. Rickman’s strong, with other cast members – like Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, and Barkhad Abdi – also turning in fine performances, making the whole thing more than watchable, and worth checking out for anyone intrigued.

9 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Director: Kevin Reynolds

Okay, so Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is no masterpiece, and was a worthy target for Mel Brooks to satirize, but the film isn't devoid of positive qualities. As far as Robin Hood-centered movies go, it’s neither the best nor the worst, but if the topic of conversation relates to Alan Rickman, it’s a movie worth mentioning, because he’s the best part of the entire thing.

Portraying the Sheriff of Nottingham and having fun with chewing scenery as a deliciously evil individual, Rickman’s scenes can continually be relied on here to inject the film with a good bit of energy, which is certainly needed, in parts. Relating to Kevin Costner specifically, it might not be one of his finest hours, but as far as iconic Rickman performances go, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves deserves a mention.

8 'Love Actually' (2003)

Director: Richard Curtis

Though it’s not a consistent film (a seeming inevitability, when you’ve got a movie made up of a bunch of short stories that only sometimes interconnect), Love Actually does actually work a good deal of the time. It’s a movie that’s best enjoyed around Christmas, feeling breezy, sometimes funny, occasionally a little cringe-worthy, and also admirably honest at points, by rom-com standards, too.

One couple focused on throughout Love Actually are played by Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson, and both have some of the best material to work with here. Their story stands out for being pretty raw and downbeat, contrasting nicely with the fluffier and/or raunchier stories being told within this film. Also, it’s far from the only film the two actors both happened to star in.

7 'Truly Madly Deeply' (1990)

Director: Anthony Minghella

Taking a strange premise and making it work surprisingly well, Truly Madly Deeply can best be summarized as a romantic dramedy with some supernatural elements attached, for good measure. It’s about a relationship between a man and a woman that continues after the man has died, because he comes back as a ghost and the two keep sharing their lives/afterlives together.

There’s a zaniness to parts of Truly Madly Deeply, because there’s inevitable humor to be found in a movie like this. At other times, it can be a fairly moving exploration of death and the struggles of moving on, bouncing back and forth quite a bit tonally. Rickman, as the ghost, is as good as you'd expect, and Juliet Stevenson, as his still-living partner, also turns in a strong performance.

6 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Director: Ang Lee

Sense and Sensibility is a well-made Jane Austen film adaptation, satisfying as an expectedly restrained – not to mention prim and proper – romance flick. It centers on a pair of sisters who struggle with the possibility that their family might lose its fortune, which, in turn, is the sort of thing that could then lead to them not being able to find a marriage.

It’s familiar territory for a period drama revolving around romance, but it’s all filmed very well, and it’s also a movie that further shows there might well not be any kind of genre Ang Lee is incapable of tackling. And, like Love Actually, both Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman star in this one, also being joined by a capable cast that includes the likes of Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Imelda Staunton, and Hugh Laurie.

5 'Dogma' (1999)

Director: Kevin Smith

Back in the 90s, Kevin Smith wasn’t in a very famous TV show, but he was generally on fire as an independent filmmaker, dropping off more than a little with some less-than-great movies by the 2010s… but, to stay positive, 1999’s Dogma is one of his good ones. It also probably has the wildest premise of any Kevin Smith movie, and that’s saying something, when another one of his films involves a man being turned into a walrus.

In Dogma, two fallen angels try to return to Heaven, and also get wrapped up in a wild plot that involves the potential destruction of life on Earth. Alan Rickman is one of many actors who get to have fun here in a rather goofy/out-there role, and of course he delivers immensely every chance he’s given here, matching the wildness of the film’s overall energy perfectly.

4 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Director: Tim Burton