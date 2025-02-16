Alan Rickman was an all-time great actor like no other, as there aren’t many screen legends in history that played as many great characters as he did. Although Rickman actually didn’t start acting in films until he had an established career on stage, he certainly made up for lost time by appearing in some of the most popular films and franchises of the last several decades.

Rickman was the rare actor who was a chameleon; while he would often do serious dramas and period pieces, he was also not above appearing in goofy comedies and recurring franchises. Although it is sad that Rickman passed before he had the chance to give many more great performances, it’s impressive that he was able to gift cinephiles everywhere with so many amazing works of acting. Here are ten essential Alan Rickman movies, ranked.

10 ‘Dogma’ (1999)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Dogma is easily one of the funniest films that Rickman appeared in, as it gave him the chance to indulge within the playfully satirical, foul-mouthed humor of Kevin Smith. Smith’s controversial 1999 comedy centers on two angels (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) that are kicked out of Heaven and forced to save the world; Rickman’s booming voice perfectly suits the role of the angel known as “Metatron,” who chastises them for their ignorance.

Rickman has a very subtle, dry sense of humor that works in contrast to the more over-the-top sensibilities of the other characters. Although Dogma does mock many aspects of organized religion, it does ultimately have a positive message about the importance of protecting one’s faith and showing kindness and grace to others. Although the entire film is packed with memorable lines of dialogue, Metatron is by far the most quotable character.