Since Alan Rickman’s unexpected death in 2016, movie fans have been missing a part of themselves — more specifically, a part of that side of our brains that just loves to root for the bad guys. Throughout his career, Rickman marked many childhoods and adulthoods playing villains and anti-heroes such as Die Hard’s Hans Gruber, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' Sheriff of Nottingham, Sweeney Todd’s Judge Turpin, and, of course, Harry Potter’s Professor Snape. His imposing posture, grave countenance, and thunderous, yet silky voice were able to put the fear of God in the hearts of Japanese businessmen and magical English children with the same amount of ease. Indeed, there are very few actors able to sell an evil (or, at least, morally gray) character quite like him.

But Rickman wasn’t just good at being bad. Though he is mostly remembered by his antagonists, Rickman was an accomplished actor in many areas, and had some experience as a director of both pictures and plays. Film buffs may recall with fondness his dramatic performances in Neil Jordan’s Michael Collins and Tom Tykwer’s Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, and he had no trouble showing just how funny he could be in comedies such as Dogma and Galaxy Quest. As a voice actor, he contributed his talents to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, in which he played Marvin, the Paranoid Android, and to both of Tim Burton’s ventures into the Alice in Wonderland universe, as Absolem, the smoking caterpillar. However, Rickman’s second area of expertise was not comedy nor historical dramas, but romance. While there are those that miss him for his villainous roles, there are equally as many that will never be able to replace him in their hearts as a romantic lead. After all, who else would be as great as him as Sense and Sensibility’s Colonel Brandon or Truly Madly Deeply’s cello-playing ghost Jamie?

At first, it might seem strange that someone capable of becoming as despicable and mundanely terrifying as Judge Turpin could also excel as a love interest. But, when we examine Rickman’s performances up close, it all makes a lot more sense, and not just because changing drastically from role to role is simply good acting 101. The secret behind Alan Rickman’s allure as a romantic hero is precisely the same thing that made him such a compelling villain: his intensity. Nature blessed Alan Rickman with a deep voice, an imposing posture, and an expressive gaze, and he did everything in his power to make the most out of these gifts. His languid baritone could be just as threatening as it could be seductive, and his restrained movements and expressions could be a cover for either pent-up rage or longing and desire.

Whatever the emotion he tried to convey, it always seemed about to burst through the surface and engulf everything around it. And to be at the receiving end of such all-consuming love, at least when it comes to fiction, can be a thing of dreams to many a movie-goer.

Colonel Brandon — Sense and Sensibility

Let’s have a look at his take on Colonel Christopher Brandon. Of all Jane Austen film adaptations, Ang Lee’s 1995 Sense and Sensibility is perhaps the one that most plays out the social commentary aspect of the author’s body of work. The director’s main focus is not the romance, but the financial, emotional, and interpersonal shortcomings of the Dashwood family, especially the dowery-less sisters Marianne (Kate Winslet) and Elinor (Emma Thompson). When Edward Ferrars (Hugh Grant) seems about to fail Elinor, for example, it’s not just the eldest Dashwood daughter that is shown suffering by Lee, but the entire family, for his commitment to her could mean the end of a life of poverty. In this scenario, the character of Colonel Brandon serves not as another Mr. Darcy, but as a double-edged commentary on the harms that come from treating marriage as a mere financial exchange. On one hand, Brandon suffers for the loss of his beloved Eliza, a poor woman that was thrown to the margins of society when his father found out about their affair; on the other, he’s Marianne’s fallback guy when her love for Willoughby (Greg Wise) proves to be less important for the gentleman than his own wealth.

Despite shining a light on some less savory aspects of the Regency Era marriage mart, Sense and Sensibility isn’t by any means a cynical film. Lee does leave room for romance, and 90% of this space is occupied by Rickman’s quiet but passionate performance. His attraction and fondness for Marianne is visible in his eyes from the very first moment the two appear onscreen together, and his resigned sadness at her rejection makes it impossible to root for the dashing Willoughby even before he reveals himself to be a waistcoated fuckboy. A particularly fascinating moment of Rickman in the film is when Marianne wakes up from her fever after being rescued unconscious from the pouring rain by Brandon. In the scene, Rickman delivers a performance that transmits sorrow and relief when Brandon realizes that the woman he loves is well, but that he is not welcome by her bedside, and then shifts to surprised, yet contained joy when she calls his name to thank him for saving her. All of this is conveyed by Rickman without the use of his most recognizable asset: his voice. His face, from the curves of his lips to his eyebrows, is enough to get the message across. His smile at the end of the movie, after his wedding with Marianne, is by far one of the most sincere in film history.

Jamie — Truly Madly Deeply

The way in which Rickman expresses glee — an opportunity he rarely had in his film career — is also part of what makes his character in Anthony Minghella’s Truly Madly Deeply so charming. In this supernatural romance, cello player Jamie comes back from the dead to visit his girlfriend, Nina (Juliet Stevenson), who never quite recovered from his passing. It’s a story about closure, and, eventually, Nina comes to realize that having the ghost of her dead lover around might not be all that she expected it to be. Still, in the first half of the movie, it’s tough not to find yourself smitten with Jamie’s borderline annoying sense of humor and love for cloud gazing. Likewise, it’s hard to resist the urge to pack up and leave with him to the afterlife when he reminisces about his first night with Nina, or when recites a Pablo Neruda poem about love and death with a broken Spanish and that oh-so-sultry voice.

It’s a sensuousness that seconds only the dance sequence in the music video for the song “In Demand”, by the Scottish band Texas. Rickman’s and lead singer and guitarist Sharleen Spiteri’s faux-tango at a gas station is a true sexual awakening even for those already in touch with their sexuality.

However, there is always something forlorn about Rickman’s love interests, even in a less than four-minute long music video: he’s the second choice or the man that is forced to say goodbye to his lover. Either way, he must accept his fate as it is, no matter how much it hurts. This, alongside his aforementioned frail restraint, is perhaps why one of his most memorable antagonists is also his most tragic romantic hero.

Severus Snape — The Harry Potter Series

Professor Severus Snape’s true allegiance was a matter of debate among characters and fans alike for most of the Harry Potter saga. It was only in the last novel of the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — or Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, if you are strictly into the movies — that it was revealed that Snape was fighting for Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), but that he also had a past as a Death Eater. His reason for changing sides was the death of Lily Potter (Geraldine Somerville), his childhood friend and first love, for which he was indirectly responsible. In a heartbreaking scene in the movie, Rickman lets go of all the coldness and bitterness that he had infused in the character and cries desperately, revealing Snape's undying love for Lily.

A lot was said about Severus Snape during the period in which Harry Potter was not only culturally relevant, but hegemonic. Debates about whether the Hogwarts Potions Master was a good guy and whether his redemption arc could’ve been handled better abounded all across the fandom. There is no denying that he is a controversial character. There is also no denying that his story is one of unrequited love, loss, mistakes that can’t be undone, and never ending guilt. In other words, it’s the kind of story that only Alan Rickman, with his all-feeling eyes, his threateningly attractive voice, and his barely restrained emotional depth could bring to life.