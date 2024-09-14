American Idol is known to be a launch pad for some of the world's biggest recording artists. From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, American Idol's ability to see a star on the rise has been one of the reasons the show has been successful since 2002. But sometimes, the judges make a mistake and let go a future star. Or perhaps they were just looking at the wrong industry. Such was the case for Reacher star Alan Ritchson.

Back before he was the iconic Aquaman on Smallville, before he was the hilarious Thad Castle on Blue Mountain State, before he was the titular character on Reacher, Alan Ritchson made waves when he auditioned for American Idol. Yes, that's right. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed Abercrombie & Fitch catalog model made reality television history when he stripteased for judge Paula Abdul.

Alan Ritchson Charmed Paula Abdul on 'American Idol'

When American Idol debuted, it was the show where dreams could come true; it was an opportunity to leave a humdrum life and become a recording artist. Following the immense success of Season 1, auditioning for American Idol became a must for anyone who had aspirations of being a singer. For Alan Ritchson, he was ready to become a star. So, he auditioned for the third season of American Idol.

The year was 2004. Alan Ritchson came to the Atlanta audition where he hammed it up, clearly a star was in the making. Ritchson was able to perform in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul. In his Army green t-shirt, tight jeans, and flip-flops, he's immediately thanked by Cowell for putting a smile on Abdul's face (she was smitten with the 20-year-old). He took on the Stevie Wonder track, "You Are the Sunshine of My Life." Even though YouTube literally wasn't a thing yet, Ritchson's audition went viral because Randy and Simon left the table so Alan Ritchson could serenade Paula Abdul with one of her favorite artists' tracks. He went behind the table, got on his knees, and sang straight to her. Adbul gave him a hug, and she would not let go. He put on his acting skills, played into the bit, and, after getting some constructive criticism from Randy Jackson, it was a unanimous yes.

Alan Ritchson Shared Some Behind the Scenes Secrets

As per tradition on American Idol, when you're through to Hollywood, the next round of the show can be difficult. In the first part of the round, he sang "On Broadway," where he was seen touching his chest and gyrating, confusing Ryan Seacrest and irking Cowell. He followed up the song by telling the judges that if you remove the "meric" from American and replace it with an L, it's his name. Later in the Hollywood Round, he was shown partying rather than practicing, making the judges question whether he really wanted to be there. He did perform in the group round but was ultimately cut before the final 32. Sadly, his American Idol dreams were over.

It wouldn't be until years following his rise to stardom that Ritchson would reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets about his time on American Idol. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while promoting Reacher, Ritchson revealed that he was set up! He was tricked into filming a fake storyline where he had to be in a pool with another model. When it made it to air, the show made it appear that Ritchson was neglecting rehearsal by having fun in the sun. According to Ritchson, reality wasn't reality! Nevertheless, this was just a blip in his long-running career and an anecdote perfect for late night.

American Idol is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

