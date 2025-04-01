It's the beefiest, bulkiest Christmas we could ever hope for later this year when The Man With The Bag comes out, bringing us the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed in the shape of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reacher star Alan Ritchson. Ritchson has done us all a festive solid by sneaking a look at the movie in amongst an Instagram photo dump of the last few months that shows Schwarzenegger in costume as jolly old Saint Nick, while Ritchson's also got a little bleach blonde highlight job going on there. Did the elves do that one for ya, big guy?

The story centers on Santa’s magical bag—yes, that bag, the one that makes Christmas happen—getting swiped. To retrieve it, Santa enlists the help of Vance (Ritchson), a reformed thief who's spent years on the naughty list. Honestly, Santa should start giving the rule-breakers more credit—they get results. With Vance’s daughter, a scrappy crew of misfit elves, and the big guy himself along for the ride, the team must pull off a festive heist to save the holiday. Think Ocean’s Eleven, but with more tinsel, gingerbread, and reindeer. We’re in. The movie will also star Awkwafina, who we kind of hope is playing one of Santa's elves, and it is being directed by Hairspray and A Walk to Remember filmmaker Adam Shankman.

What Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Say About 'The Man with the Bag'?

Schwarzenegger, who as we all know, loves himself a slice of festive chaos (Jingle All the Way fans, make yourselves known now), shared his excitement about the project on Instagram back in January, posting a behind-the-scenes photo with Ritchson and giving a nod to director Shankman. “It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.”

The Man With The Bag will arrive in theaters on October 3, 2025, and we expect it to land on Prime Video not too long after it. In the meantime, fans can catch Alan Ritchson in Reacher on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Man with the Bag as we get closer to the most wonderful time of the year.