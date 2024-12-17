The Austrian Oak meets The Man with the Thanksgiving Turkey fists! A titanic tussle for the ages is happening around the festive period as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are officially teaming up for a Christmas comedy entitled The Man with the Bag, and we've just had our first look at the movie, posted online by the Terminator icon himself. It's also fairly safe to say that Schwarzenegger will portray Santa, going by the delightful white beard and festive attire he's rocking. Adam Shankman, best known for his hit comedies including The Wedding Planner, Bringing Down The House, Hairspray, and What Men Want, will helm the movie. Schwarzenegger is an action icon and will be appearing in his first feature role in five years, Ritchson is best known for his role as Jack Reacher in Amazon's hit series Reacher, and has recently starred in Fast X and Guy Ritchie’s upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The logline reads: “When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.”

Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to praise Ritchson and Shankman, and revealed he was looking forward to sharing the movie with audiences, presumably next Christmas:

It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.

Has Arnold Schwarzenegger Made a Christmas Movie Before?

It's turbo time! You bet he has. Schwarzenegger starred in the 90s Christmas classic Jingle All the Way alongside Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson and Jake Lloyd, pre-Anakin Skywalker. Schwarzenegger played Howard Langston, a busy dad who forgets to buy his son the action figure of the year. So he goes on a madcap dash to try and get one, getting into scraps with Mall Santas, small children and even involved in a terror threat (yes, the 90s were different).

Until then, you can watch Jingle All the Way on Prime Video.

