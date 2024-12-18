It now makes sense why we were given a preview of Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger in their new movie, The Man with the Bag, on Instagram the other day. Production of the movie has now begun in Manhattan, and obviously, when shooting in public, it's going to be hard to hide what characters look like. So, why not show them off to the world? Now, we've seen an even closer look at the duo in action from a video posted on TikTok.

In footage recorded from the filming of the movie on the streets of New York City, from the TikTok account @NewYorkMickey (who regularly films movie shoots in the city), we can see Schwarzenegger's Santa going for a walk while munching on a snack. He's also flanked by two gigantic bodyguards who we suspect will not actually be part of the movie but are there for the former Governor of California's protection. Ritchson is there too, and his hair looks like it might be a little bit blonder than normal. Whether that's just a trick of the light or a deliberate style choice remains to be seen, but it's so cool to see a modern-day action hero and a legend of the genre working together.

The logline for The Man with the Bag reads:

“When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Can't Wait To Work With Alan Ritchson

When posting the first look at the film, Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to praise Ritchson and director Adam Shankman, and revealed he was looking forward to bringing the movie to audiences, with our assumption being that it'll release at some point around next Christmas:

It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson . Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Man with the Bag. Until then, you can watch Reacher on Prime Video. If you want to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in festive mood too, you can also watch Jingle All the Way on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video