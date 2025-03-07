While Superman fans are feasting with the upcoming release of James Gunn’s DCU tentpole and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow already over halfway through production, things aren’t shining quite as bright for Batman fans over in Gotham. The Batman Part II starring Robert Pattinson has been delayed to October 1, 2027, and there is still little-to-no word on casting for Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the DCU’s first film for The Dark Knight. However, that hasn’t stopped stars from showing interest in playing Bruce Wayne, and the latest to throw his hat in the ring is Alan Ritchson, who has exploded to new levels of stardom thanks to his role in Prime Video’s Reacher series. During a recent chat with WIRED, Ritchson was asked if he was playing Batman, and you can find his full comment below:

"What's amazing about this rumor is that James Gunn has come out publicly and said 'LOL he's not playing Batman.' And this thing will not die. I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Would I play Batman? Yes. You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. Yeah I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.'"

At 42 years old, some have disputed this rumor with the claim Ritchson is “too old” to play Batman in the DCU, but there are a few reasons why he’s still the perfect person for the job. Bruce Wayne has a son, Damian, in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, who takes over the role of Robin, so he’s already old enough to be a father, and not a young Batman like Pattinson is in The Batman (2021). Ritchson is also in the best shape of his life, despite being 42 years old, and there would be no intermediate period where production would have to wait for him to bulk up. Ritchson has also displayed the action prowess as well as the stoic persona in Reacher that goes hand in hand with playing Batman.

Alan Ritchson Has Several Other Projects in the Works