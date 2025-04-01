The Bat-signal may not have lit up the sky just yet, but Alan Ritchson is already getting serious backup in the race to become the next Batman. While The Brave and the Bold, DC Studios’ upcoming reboot of the Caped Crusader, is still in development under James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans (and a few industry voices) are already rallying behind the Reacher star to don the iconic cowl.

Now, one of Ritchson’s most formidable co-stars is adding his voice to the chorus. In an interview with Screen Rant, Olivier Richters—who plays the hilariously large Paulie van Hoven in Reacher Season 3—threw his full support behind the idea of Ritchson playing Gotham’s Dark Knight, citing everything from his physicality to his acting range.

“Batman is always the combination of being smart, having money, but also the physical thing. And somehow Reacher has it as well... with his physical ability and having experience with playing a smart guy, I think he can really play Batman. I think he also has the face for it. He has the good jaw and the hairline. I can see that it absolutely can work.”

Richters also praised Ritchson’s range and commitment to the role, recalling how transformative his performance was in a recent war film. “He was so different with that accent,” Richters noted. “I don’t know if it’s true, but I read that he would even do it for free. I don’t think he should, but that just tells us how much he wants it.”

Will Alan Ritchson Be The New Batman?

With The Brave and the Bold set to introduce not just a new Batman, but also his son and sidekick Damian Wayne, DC Studios is reportedly looking for a more seasoned Dark Knight—someone who’s been around the block (and the Batcave). At 42, Ritchson fits the mold for an older Bruce Wayne while still having the action chops to go toe-to-toe with villains and vigilantes alike. Plus, the guy is a hard worker, wants the job, brings star quality, is popular with fans, and is widely considered one of the best actors to work with in Hollywood at the moment.

Whether Gunn and Safran are listening remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: if Alan Ritchson gets the call, he’ll be ready to answer it—no Bat-Signal needed. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on the DC Universe and Reacher.