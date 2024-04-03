The Big Picture Alan Ritchson openly expresses his desire to play Batman, citing Batman's intelligence as his most appealing superpower.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson is riding the crest of a wave at the moment, with offers coming in left, right and centre. But even when you're in as high demand as he is, there's always something else you have your eye on that maybe hasn't yet been offered to you. And Ritchson, an open and frank talker who has won admiration in Hollywood for his honesty, isn't hiding what he wants to do next. Every actor has their dream role, and for Ritchson, it's the Dark Knight, as he told The Hollywood Reporter during a sit down interview with the publication.

"I would love to play Batman. There, I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops: 'I wanna be Bruce Wayne!' Here's the thing about Batman. You know what his superpower is? Intelligence. Dude is the smartest superhero there is. He's inventive, and he's got all the gadgets, but he's super smart. I want to be that guy. And, also, to have a cave with, like hypercars, sports cars, and awesome motorcycles."

The idea of Ritchson taking on the mantle of Bruce Wayne is one that's already been quite the hit with fans, and it's an idea which has been already been imagined in fan-made artwork. Ritchson has already previously spoken out on the prospects of him taking on the role, even going as far as to say he would "absolutely love" to play the iconic character.

Where Would Alan Ritchson Play Batman?

In James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, he's currently without a Bruce Wayne, but he could do much worse than look to Ritchson. There is already a plan in place for an adaptation of The Brave and the Bold, a story which follows both an elder Batman, and Robin, to be made. Ritchson's availability would definitely not be in question, given how flexible his contract appears to be with Amazon for the filming of Reacher.

Ritchson will resume filming Season 3 of Reacher later this month after wrapping on Playdate, his action-comedy with Kevin James. and he will next be seen on the big screen in Guy Ritchie's upcoming World War II spy caper, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare alongside a man with history of playing a DC superhero in the form of Henry Cavill.

Reacher can be streamed on Prime Video. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will premiere in theatres on April 19th.