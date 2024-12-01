When Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher movie was first released, fans immediately turned against it, no matter how decent of a film it was all because of Cruise being in the lead role. In Lee Child's novels, Reacher is described as a colossal, muscle-bound man, which Cruise, despite his willingness to do any stunt imaginable, at just 5'7", is not.

When Jack Reacher returned with the Amazon Original series Reacher, the role had been cast to fit the vision of the books, with a hulk of an actor named Alan Ritchson now playing the part. For many of us, Reacher is where we first got to know him, but Ritchson's first go at being the star of a TV series came a few years earlier in SyFy's one-and-done Blood Drive.

'Blood Drive' Was Alan Ritchson's First TV Lead Role

Seven years ago, Ritchson wasn't yet the big-name star he is today. He did have a small supporting role as Aquaman on Smallville, starred in Blue Mountain State, and had a few film roles in the likes of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and doing voicework in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But it wasn't until 2017, when, at the age of 34, he got his first chance to be the lead in the SyFy series Blood Drive. Blood Drive, at the very least, had a unique setup. Set in an alternate, dystopian version of the '90s, the series follows a world where resources like water and gasoline are scarce, and humanity has turned to desperate measures for survival.

In this gritty, over-the-top world, Ritchson played Arthur Bailey, a tough but morally complex L.A. cop. Bailey finds himself caught up in a series of brutal death races, driving cars that use human blood as fuel — get it, Blood Drive! The show blended dark humor, retro nostalgia, and grotesque, absurd action, creating a campy but thrilling watch that earned itself a cult following. Despite its short-lived run, it no doubt put him on the radar of audiences and industry professionals alike. But it wasn't always an easy time on set.

Why 'Blood Drive's Showrunner Yelled at Alan Ritchson

If Blood Drive sounds a little silly, it's because it was. It wasn't meant to be taken too seriously but was envisioned as a fun, over-the-top, Grindhouse series with good-looking young people like Christina Ochoa and Marama Corlett, car chases, and plenty of violence. Blood Drive was so out there that it even had plots that dealt with demons and cannibals, and it did it all with a fascinating gimmick. Each episode was a tribute to the Grindhouse genre. One story might center on those demons and cannibals, another would involve a cult, or nymphomaniacs, and more monsters.

Reviews for Blood Drive were decent, but behind the scenes, it was a mess. In a Reacher interview earlier this year with Jonathan Blomberg from MovieZine, Ritchson detailed issues he had with the showrunner, John Hlavin. Ritchson joked how he was the star of a show most people didn't know, but the tribulations and failures of the series taught him a lot. Being the lead, he put the show's success or failure on his shoulders. He also admitted he was a control freak, which some people didn't like. Ritchson didn't agree with everything that was happening with Blood Drive, which led to Hlvain calling him and yelling, "Look, by the time this sh— gets to you, it's baked crispy hard, just say your lines, motherf—er."

'Blood Drive' Was Canceled by SyFy After One Season