The Big Picture Alan Ritchson is set to reprise his role in a possible Blue Mountain State sequel series.

Original cast members, including Darin Brooks and Chris Romano, may also return.

Platforms like Amazon and Netflix are interested in acquiring the sequel, but plot details remain unknown.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson may be ready to re-enroll in Blue Mountain State for another year. A sequel to the cult classic comedy series is being shopped by Lionsgate Television, with the action star set to reprise his role as inspirational football team captain Kevin "Thad" Castle. The key players of the original team are reportedly returning too, with his co-stars Darin Brooks and Chris Romano in line to take the field again alongside him. Deadline has also heard that Romano will pick back up as co-creator alongside Eric Falconer.

Originally airing for three seasons between 2010 and 2011 on Spike, Blue Mountain State was a raunchy sports comedy following a group of incoming freshmen who adapt to college life in the fictitious Midwestern college football powerhouse. Their chaotic stint at the university saw them try to balance football, girls, classes, and vicious hazing as they got involved with BMS's vaunted team, the Mountain Goats. Thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign, the series was given a follow-up film, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, taking place during the players' senior year after Ritchson's Thad was drafted into the NFL.

Several platforms are already said to be interested in acquiring the Blue Mountain State sequel. Among them is Amazon, which is intimately familiar with Ritchson thanks to his turn as the absolute, ridiculously proportioned unit that is Jack Reacher. Netflix has also emerged as a natural fit given that the streamer has played a key role in the cult status of the comedy series. There are no details yet about the plot, but it could see the trio of Thad, Alex Moran (Brooks), and Sammy Cacciatore (Romano) returning to the titular college in a new capacity.

Where Have the 'Blue Mountain State' Cast Members Been?

In the years since leaving his teammates behind, Ritchson has blossomed into an in-demand star in Hollywood. He's confirmed to return for a third season of Reacher as the action series has soared as one of Amazon's finest, but he also has a fair few impressive big-screen roles to his name. He starred as Raphael in both of Michael Bay's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, was one of the returning victors reaped for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and, more recently, joined the star-studded family of Fast X. 2024 has already seen him appear in the faith-based film Ordinary Angels with Hilary Swank, but he's also lined up for Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with Henry Cavill in April.

Brooks and Romano haven't been as busy on-screen, but still boast several notable roles. The former has taken a bevy of parts around television, settling in as a main cast member on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2013 and taking over for Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Guy in The Croods follow-up series Family Tree. Romano, meanwhile, has continued writing in addition to acting, with his last credit coming for Sarah Silverman's series I Love You, America. His voice could also be heard occasionally in the Adult Swim hit Rick and Morty.

The original series can be streamed free with ads via Amazon's Freevee.