Alan Ritchson is a name just about everyone knows now thanks to Reacher. His performance is what makes Prime Video's adaptation of Lee Child's novels work, as he walks the line between portraying Jack Reacher as an unstoppable, terrifying force and as a purehearted man. Reacher made Alan Ritchson a household name and led to roles in movies like Fast X and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but, he worked steadily for fifteen years before landing the role of Jack Reacher. One of his best performances was in Blue Mountain State, a short-lived sports comedy series which ran from 2010 to 2011. This outrageous show couldn't be more different from Reacher, which does allow Ritchson to sometimes be funny, in a very earnest sort of way. Blue Mountain State, however, truly shows off the actor's comedic side through a broad, slapstick role.

What Is ‘Blue Mountain State’ About?

Blue Mountain State that follows the exploits of a college football team called the Mountain Goats. The show aired on Spike before it rebranded as Paramount Network. Back then, the network's slogan was “Get More Action,” and it specialized in dude-centric programming like the Guys Choice Awards and Stripperella. In that vein, Blue Mountain State is an unapologetically raunchy series that focuses on disgusting hazing rituals and wild hookups. The offensive and graphic comedy is not for the faint of heart. But, it’s also genuinely hilarious and understands exactly how to utilize Alan Ritchson's talents.

Ritchson plays Thad Castle, the aggressive, sadistic captain of the Mountain Goats who terrorizes the show's protagonist, Alex Moran (Darin Brooks). When the show starts, Alex is a slacker backup quarterback who cares more about partying than football. Brooks gives a deadpan, straight-man performance as Alex. Thad is the complete opposite, with an overwhelming passion for the game. Ritchson brings enough overzealous energy to make Thad a perfectly hilarious foil to Alex, the easygoing everyman.

Alan Ritchson Gives the Funniest Performance on ‘Blue Mountain State’

Image via Paramount

Ritchson is a standout from the very beginning of the series. Early in the first episode, Blue Mountain State establishes the wild world of college football that Alex has been thrown into with a locker room scene where the players have to shave each other as Thad delivers an intense monologue. The writing is funny, but what makes the scene truly hysterical is the way Ritchson bobs his head animatedly and makes his voice higher as he gets in the faces of his new teammates. This scene is the first taste of the performance that makes Thad consistently the funniest character over the show's three seasons, as well as the follow-up movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.

Ritchson’s recent roles like Reacher and Fast X allow him to use his physicality and imposing stature for great action scenes. On Blue Mountain State, he wields those same qualities for hilarious, over-the-top physical comedy. He throws himself enthusiastically into scenes, like the moment where Thad delights in running a race while trying to keep a cookie held in between his butt cheeks, or when he body-slams onto Alex's bed in the middle of the night to whisper threats into his ear. Thad is an alpha male bully, but Ritchson also imbues his character with a childlike quality. He's a heart-on-his-sleeve kind of guy who oscillates wildly between tantrums and unabashed glee.

Ritchson's perfectly boneheaded line deliveries make Thad Castle endlessly watchable, despite how disgusting he is. Blue Mountain State may be an ensemble series, but Ritchson is the highlight. If you love Reacher and want to see Ritchson in a role that’s just as compelling but in a very different way, you need to check out this cult-classic sitcom.