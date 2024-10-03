Further boosting his persona as entirely unproblematic and wholesome, Reacher star Alan Ritchson is now about to take on another role, in an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' latest bestseller, Counting Miracles. It's the latest in a long line of Sparks adaptations which have been as successful financially as they have been at making audiences weep, which we're sure is what Amazon MGM Studios are hoping for.

In Counting Miracles, Ritchson portrays a former Ranger who returns to his small hometown on a personal mission to find the father he never knew. Along the way, he crosses paths with a dedicated doctor juggling life as a single mother of two and a reclusive old man with a mysterious past. These unexpected connections lead him on a profound journey toward belonging and understanding.

Published on September 24 by Random House, Counting Miracles quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list this past Wednesday, with that achievement marking Sparks' 20th book to reach the top of the chart, which does nothing to remove the presumption that he is quite good at writing books which are effective at connecting with his readers.

Ritchson is producing the movie too, which is part of his three-picture acting deal with Amazon MGM Studios, working alongside Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi — who is no stranger to Sparks' adaptations, having previously produced films like The Best of Me, The Lucky One, Nights in Rodanthe, A Walk to Remember, and Message in a Bottle. Rounding out the production team are Margaret French Isaac and Sparks' longtime producing partner, Theresa Park.

What Else is Alan Ritchson Up To These Days?

Image via Max

Best known for his leading role in Amazon's popular action series Reacher, which is set to debut its third season in 2025, Ritchson is rapidly becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood. He is currently in production on Netflix's action sci-fi film War Machine. Next on his agenda, Ritchson will produce and star in Amazon Prime Video's holiday family comedy The Man With The Bag alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. He's also just wrapped on Motor City, a "near dialogue-free" film with a musical undertone. Additionally, he's set to reprise his role as Aimes in the upcoming 11th installment of Universal Pictures' Fast and Furious franchise.

