Alan Ritchson can't get enough of flexing those muscles and smashing up bad guys, as he's reportedly found his next project according to a report by Deadline. The Reacher star will appear in Runner, another action flick in which the man mountain will play a high-end courier who is racing against the clock to deliver an organ to a young girl who is in dire need of a transplant. Of course, things go wrong when the mission which should be straightforward gets interrupted by the leader of a notorious crime syndicate who is determined that the organ will go to him. The movie will be directed by Scott Waugh, who has previously directed the high octane movies Need for Speed and Expendables 4. Ritchson is also producing alongside Todd Garner, Dan Spilo, Mark Fasano and Jeffrey Greenstein.

Waugh released a statement with the announcement of the project, stating: “Runner with the driving force of an actor like Alan Ritchson reminds me of the Tony Scott action films I grew up on in the 90’s when character and story were pivotal and the action was a spectacle. I couldn’t be more excited to direct this super entertaining script and bring the thrilling world of Runner to life.”

What Else is Alan Ritchson Up To?

Ritchson is making the most of the game which came along with his breakthrough role in Reacher, one of Prime Video's best and most-viewed original series in its history. He recently wrapped shooting on the third season in Vancouver, with the show set to return in early 2025. The show also received an early renewal for a fourth season in advance of the third season's release, which is another sign of the confidence shown in it.

Ritchson is currently shooting the Netflix sci-fi action movie War Machine in Australia, alongside Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney and Esai Morales, with Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard) in charge of directing. Ritchson has also filmed Motor City, which is described as "a near-silent, visually driven film packed with style and revenge" alongside Ben Foster and Ben McKenzie.

Lastly, earlier this year, Ritchson joined Kevin James in Playdate, an action comedy which is said to be inspired by Midnight Run, with James starring as Brian, a stay-at-home dad who bonds with another dad, Jeff (Ritchson), who actually turns out to be involved in a wild conspiracy. The cast is rounded out by Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Stephen Root (Barry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Sabrina Elba (Three Thousand Years Of Longing) and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery).