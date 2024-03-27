The Big Picture Alan Ritchson stars in Netflix's upcoming action sci-fi film War Machine, written and directed by Patrick Hughes.

Lionsgate is set to distribute War Machine, following their recent announcement of producing A Simple Favor 2 with Amazon-MGM Studios.

Ritchson will also be featured in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a film about British soldiers in WWII, set to release in 2024.

The biggest man on television is turning out to be one of the busiest, too, as Reacher star Alan Ritchson is set to star in War Machine, a new action sci-fi movie from writer and director Patrick Hughes that is set to debut exclusively on Netflix. Lionsgate tapped Hughes, best known for his work on The Hitman's Bodyguard series, to pen a script alongside James Beaufort before setting a deal with the streamer to distribute the movie. It comes hot on the heels of the news that Lionsgate will also be producing A Simple Favor 2 earlier today, this time with Amazon-MGM Studios.

While details on the plot of War Machine are scarce, it's known that the film plunges into the intense final 24 hours of the world's toughest selection process. Here, a team of Army Rangers faces an unimaginable threat, hinting at a story that blends military action with elements of mystery and possibly something even grander. If nothing else, this setup promises a story that's as thrilling as it is enigmatic, even though it's destined to end with Ritchson punching the enemy to smithereens with his gigantic plate-sized hands.

Ritchson is currently engaged in the production of Playdate, an action-comedy film alongside Kevin James, and has been back at work in the past few months on the third season of Reacher, the series based on Lee Child's novels that has significantly boosted his action film career. This series' second season quickly rose to the top of Prime Video's 2023 viewership charts globally. He will soon take a leading role opposite Henry Cavill in Guy Ritchie’s World War II film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, scheduled for theatrical release by Lionsgate on April 19. Furthermore, Ritchson is slated to reprise his role as Aimes in Universal Pictures' upcoming eleventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

What Is Patrick Hughes Known For?

Close

Hughes is probably best known around Hollywood for directing The Hitman's Bodyguard and its sequel, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the action comedy films starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek. These projects have played a significant role in establishing Hughes' reputation within Hollywood. Hughes was also the director on The Expendables 3. So if nothing else, he's a dab hand at crafting functional action movies with a slightly knowing look and a wink to the audiences watching them.

There is currently no release date for War Machine. Ritchson will next be seen in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare The British military recruits a small group of highly-skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill , Cary Elwes , Alan Ritchson , Eiza Gonzalez Main Genre Action Writers Guy Ritchie , Paul Tamasy , Eric Johnson , Arash Amel Studio(s) Black Bear , Toff Guy Films , Jerry Bruckheimer Films Distributor(s) Lionsgate

Find Tickets Now