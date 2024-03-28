The Big Picture Alan Ritchson & Kevin James star in the upcoming action comedy Playdate, which is currently filming in Maple Ridge, BC.

James plays Brian, a stay-at-home dad, opposite Ritchson as another father named Jeff, as the two get wrapped up in a deadly conspiracy.

Ritchson has a busy year ahead with multiple projects, including starring in the upcoming Fast and Furious film.

Alan Ritchson and Kevin James are at the movies in the first on-set images from their upcoming film Playdate. In the images from the action comedy, which is being shot in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, the duo is outside a Cineplex Odeon movie theater with a sign that proclaims it to be "the kiddest place on Earth," which may be the site of the titular playdate. The shots were taken by Twitter user ChefB.

An action comedy inspired by Midnight Run, Playdate will star James as Brian, a newly unemployed man who finds himself a stay-at-home dad to his ten-year-old son. Looking to get out of the house, he accepts an invitation to a playdate from another father, Jeff (Ritchson), who turns out to be a reckless loose cannon. The two men and their sons soon find themselves embroiled in a deadly conspiracy and fleeing for their lives. Luke Greenfield (The Girl Next Door, Let's Be Cops) will direct; the script is by Neil Goldman (Scrubs, Shrinking).

Where Can You See Ritchson and James Next?

Ritchson, the towering star of Prime Video's hit action series Reacher, is slated to star in two movies this year: Guy Ritchie's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and the faith-based drama Ordinary Angels alongside Hilary Swank, which premiered in theaters last month. The third season of Reacher was shot earlier this year, as well. Ritchson has two other movies in the pipeline; he will star in the Amazon holiday action comedy The Man With the Bag with action star emeritus Arnold Schwarzenegger and in the Netflix sci-fi actioner War Machine. He is also set to reprise his role as the treacherous Aimes in the upcoming eleventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Comedian and sitcom star James' next stand-up special, Irregardless, is set for release later this year; he is also set to star in the action comedy Guns Up alongside Christina Ricci and Luis Guzman.

Playdate is produced by Greenfield’s WideAwake Pictures’, Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures, Jeffrey Greenstein of A Higher Standard, Jason Benoit, and Sean Patrick O’Reilly. Executive producers are James, Ritchson, Jeff Sussman, Goldman, Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, Matthew Alex Goldberg of Nickel City, Michelle Myers of Arcana Studios, Josh Harris, and Ford Corbett & Nathan Klingher of Gramercy Park Media.

Playdate is currently filming and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

