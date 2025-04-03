Missing Alan Ritchson after the Reacher Season 3 finale? Well, this might be the story you've been waiting for. As revealed via Variety, the big man's next project alongside Hollywood mainstay Owen Wilson, Runner, has officially begun production in the sunny climbs of Brisbane and the Gold Coast. The movie is set to follow Ritchson as Hank Malone, a high-end courier tasked with delivering an organ to a young, dying girl. With her life in his hands, the mission spirals into chaos as evil forces look to jeopardize the delivery.

Wilson is set to star in the movie as medical courier Ben, a man also under the protective eye of Ritchson's Hank Malone. Also in the ensemble are Leila George as Kate Baker, Rodrigo Santoro as Damián Zaldívar, Sullivan Stapleton as Josh, and more. The movie is set to be directed by Need for Speed and Expend4bles' Scott Waugh, with Miles Hubley and Tommy White penning the script. Mark Fasano from Nickel City Pictures, Jeffrey Greenstein from A Higher Standard, Deborah Glover from G2 Dispatch, Todd Garner, and Dan Spilo, are all on board as producers.

Queensland continues to be a growing hub of big-budget filmmaking over recent years, with the likes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, Voltron, and the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 also reported to have shot there. John-Paul Langbroek, Minister for the Arts, said of Runner's production in the region, "Queensland is fast becoming the film production destination of choice. From gritty urban thrillers like ‘Runner’ to beachside blockbusters like ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ the sunshine state always looks incredible on the big screen."

'Reacher' Season 3 Was Another Smash Hit Outing