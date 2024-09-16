Alan Ritchson's latest project, War Machine, has officially begun filming in Australia. The Reacher star takes on the role of an Army Ranger undergoing a grueling selection process, with the film directed, co-written, and produced by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard). Ritchson stars alongside Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, and Australian actors Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber, according to a report by Variety.

Filming is taking place in Bright, Myrtleford, Melbourne, and Docklands Studios until December, with additional shooting scheduled in New Zealand. The production will bring significant economic benefits to the region, creating approximately 2,100 jobs and injecting an estimated A$43 million (about $49 million) into Victoria’s economy. The Victorian Government’s support through VicScreen's Victorian Screen Initiative underscores the film’s cultural and economic importance.

War Machine will be the first movie produced under Hughes' new production company, Huge Film. Not much is known about the film’s plot, but Quaid and Morales are set to play commanding officers, while Ritchson and others will portray Rangers taking on a challenging mission. Scheduled for a theatrical release in Australia through Roadshow Films, War Machine will eventually be available worldwide on Netflix.

What Else Is the Cast of 'War Machine' Making Right Now?

A man in demand after his incredible rise to success as the sentient beef wall that is Jack Reacher, Ritchson has been remarkably busy between Playdate with Kevin James and Season 3 of Reacher. However, he isn't the only one who's been keeping busy, as his co-stars have been similarly hard at work. In addition to playing the 40th President of the United States in Reagan, Quaid also appeared in Coralie Fargeat's festival fave The Substance, and is due for Sovereign later this year with Jacob Tremblay, Nick Offerman, Nancy Travis, and others.

He's not the only one who's been working on the festival circuit either, as James is starring in the much buzzed-about adaptation of The Piano Lesson with Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington, and Ray Fisher among others, which made its grand debut at the Telluride Film Festival. Courtney, meanwhile, is getting ready to head for another tour with Netflix in the Taylor Kitsch-led series American Primeval while Morales will continue to work for the Entity opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8 next year.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on War Machine as filming gets underway Down Under and stream Reacher on Prime Video.

