Star Alan Ritchson doesn't want to mess with the magic they've got going on with Reacher, the blockbuster streaming adaptation of Lee Child's bestselling novels. The show recently debuted its third season on Prime Video, and Ritchson told Men's Journal in an interview that while he's grateful for the success that it has witnessed and excited for it to continue for several more years, he wouldn't want the franchise to expand into films. The Reacher novels were previously adapted into two theatrical movies starring Tom Cruise as the central character. Prime Video also produced a show based on the Jack Ryan novels and is set to release a film spin-off as well.

Ritchson said that eight-episode seasons are the perfect way to adapt Child's books, and that a movie might not do them justice. "I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book," he said, adding, "I don't know if I'd fight for films. I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around Reacher throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are."

Ritchson said that spinning the streaming series off into a movie would perhaps be doing "a disservice" to the source novels, which feature the mysterious drifter who wanders in and out of high-stakes investigations. "Reacher is part of my life once a year, and there's no end in sight for me. Amazon's super committed to this, and we're going to keep going for a long time," he said, having recently returned as the hulking character for the third time. The latest season of Reacher debuted on February 20 to positive reviews — it currently holds a "fresh" 98% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — and concluded on March 27.

Tom Cruise's Film Series Didn't Impress Fans