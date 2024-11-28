Yes, yes, we all love to see Alan Ritchson smash through glasses and people's faces in Reacher and are really thankful for that. But Prime Video took to X/Twitter to remind us that the actor is more than just a pair of fists. The streaming platform brought the holiday cheer to a post in which it highlights the fact that the catalog is also home to other Ritchson titles like Fast X, Titans and Blue Mountain State.

Some people forget, but Ritchson is one of the most recent additions to the Fast & Furious saga. In Fast X, he plays Aimes, the new head of The Agency who teams up with Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) in order to locate and eliminate Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). Last year, the actor revealed that he wasn't originally attached to play the role, but rather took over when Keanu Reeves (John Wick saga) had scheduling conflicts and couldn't participate. Ritchson told EW that Reeves was a "tough act to follow" but he decided to take on the challenge. Fast X is available to rent or buy on the Prime Video catalog.

Ritchson also had his stint in the superhero world. In the early aughts he played Aquaman in Smallville, but most recently he integrated the cast of Titans. In the DC series, he played the recurring character Hank Hall/Hawk, a vigilante who relies on his fists and physicality rather than superpowers to take out enemies. Ritchson even donned a superhero look complete with mask and (most of) a cape. He guest starred in three of the four seasons, and you can stream the series on Max inside the Prime Video channels.

Alan Ritchson Was a Regular On A Sitcom

Last but not least, we can't forget that earlier in his career, Ritchson tickled his funny bone as a regular on sports comedy series Blue Mountain State. In it, he played Thad Castle, a linebacker who became known for going to extreme lengths to see his team win, but he also bullied his teammates when he didn't get his way. Ritchson was in all three seasons of the series, and earlier this year it was announced that the actor was attached to return in a sequel series. You can stream the show on Prime Video.

As much as we love to see Ritchson in other projects, our heart belongs with Reacher, which is one of the most popular Prime Video shows ever. According to Amazon, Season 2 of the series accumulated 1.7 billion minutes watched in just one week, which is why the show is already renewed through Season 4 and has its third season slated to debut sooner rather than later.

You can stream Reacher and other Alan Ritchson titles on Prime Video.

9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Malcolm Goodwin , Maria Sten , Willa Fitzgerald , Bruce McGill , Chris Webster , Alan Ritchson Anthony Michael Hall , Brian Tee , Johnny Berchtold , Daniel David Stewart Seasons 3 Creator(s) Nick Santora Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

