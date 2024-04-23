The Big Picture Alan Ritchson brings a powerful and authentic portrayal of Hank Hall to life in Titans, showcasing a complex and damaged superhero character.

Despite his lack of superpowers, Ritchson's Hank is relatable, grounded, and resilient, making him one of the most compelling characters in the series.

Hank Hall's inner turmoil, trauma, and resilience add depth and intrigue to his character, portraying a human sense of hope and positivity in Titans.

The star of the hit action crime series Reacher, Alan Ritchson has established himself as the iconic drifter from Lee Child's series of novels. With his powerful presence and unmistakably formidable stature, Ritchson commands the screen with all the gravity one would expect from the wandering hero. While it seems only natural for Ritchson to take center stage as the lead in an action franchise, his earlier career took him down a different path, which included a brief stint as Aquaman on Smallville, and a lost opportunity to play Thor in the MCU. But even before becoming Reacher, Ritchson had already demonstrated the gravitas needed to portray a practically superhuman vigilante in the gritty and atmospheric series, Titans.

A darker reboot of the comic book's first family of sidekick teams, Titans sees the titular group navigate their complex interpersonal drama as they band together to fight injustice. Despite not being one of the central characters, Ritchson's performance in Titans is one of the most compelling in the entire series, and arguably for his entire career. RItchson's portrayal of Hank Hall, a troubled but strong-willed vigilante, perfectly illustrates his acting talents, showing off his ability to play a complex range of emotions while maintaining an unimpeachable and assertive presence on screen.

Alan Ritchson Plays a Member of the Titans With a Tragic History

In Titans, Ritchson steps into the shoes of Hank Hall, one half of a crime-fighting duo known as Hawk and Dove and a founding member of the Titans. Hawk is a bruising brawler of a superhero recognizable by his signature red cowl and distinctly physical fighting style, despite his lack of metahuman abilities. Hank's path to becoming a vigilante is incited by traumatic tragedies that occurred in his youth. As a young boy with rising potential in football, Hank was sexually abused by one of his coaches. Though he is able to spare his brother Don (Elliot Knight) from the same abuse, Hank carries tremendous pain and shame over the incident.

After being expelled from university due to a fight, Hank and Don decide to seek justice for other victims of abuse and become the vigilantes Hawk and Dove, apprehending countless child abusers and pedophiles. The two are even able to take down a child pornography ring before Don's untimely death in a car accident leads to Hawk and Dove's first retirement. As Hank connects with Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) over shared grief and trauma, he once again dons the Hawk persona, with a new Dove fighting alongside him. The two would become friends and allies with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) to form the first generation of Titans.

Ritchson's Hank Hall Is a Relatable, Damaged, and Complex Character

Though he's not one of the main team members in the series, Hank is nonetheless one of the most complex characters in Titans. In his introduction, Hank is presented as a hero on the verge of retirement after one last big job. After years of masked heroism with Dawn, the two decide to retire before the years of vigilantism catch up to them, and their luck runs out — and they're cutting it close. From the get-go, Hank is shown suffering from a history of countless brutal injuries that have all wreaked havoc on his body, highlighting the very real dangers of being a superhero. From broken bones to concussions, Hank's medical chart could read like an autopsy, considering how much damage he's sustained over his career. But it's that accumulation of injuries and the tangible consequences of masked vigilantism that makes Hank so compelling.

Hank is the most relatable and damaged hero on Titans because of how grounded he is. He isn't a metahuman with the ability to transform into animals, a child of a demon with powerful eldritch abilities, or a fierce alien warrior; he's just a normal human. And even among the characters without superpowers, his lower budget and lack of a billionaire father didn't exactly give him the highest operating budget. But it's Ritchson's performance that helps Hank feel deserving of his position as a Titan. Ritchson's distinct frame brings a level of physicality and authenticity to his portrayal of Hank, giving him the appearance of someone who could genuinely fight crime in dark city streets. He's depicted as grounded, relatable, and, unfortunately, not invincible.

Titans doesn't shy away from acknowledging the negative effects of being a superhero, exploring them through Dick's problems with violence or Rachel's (Teagan Croft) demonic source of her powers. But Hank's inner turmoil stems from a visceral and deeply human point of origin. Not only does Hank suffer from myriad physical injuries, but the lasting physical and mental trauma he underwent as a child and superhero contributed to his descent into substance abuse. These darker elements in Hank's story add depth and intrigue to his character, as he faces, and overcomes, some of the hardest challenges a person can face.

Alan Ritchson Gives the Most Compelling Performance in 'Titans'

Despite all the tragedies in Hank's past, he's a hero best defined by his resilient nature, capable of overcoming trauma that feels insurmountable. And that's what makes him such an endearing character. In many ways, Hank represents a very human sense of hope and positivity, one that overcomes loss rather than remains defeated by it. Beneath his gruff and brash exterior, Hank has a genuinely good heart that he demonstrates time and time again. He's a diligent and loving partner to Dawn, through all their shared grief and pain. He's quick to welcome Rachel into their home, showing kindness even when it brings danger. In the show's second season, Hank spends his retirement from vigilantism by mentoring a young addict in recovery, working through their challenges together.

Hank may not appear to be the classically cheery beacon of positivity, but he's the essential humanizing force in Titans. Ritchson's multi-layered portrayal illustrates all the highlights of a great vigilante: protectiveness, loyalty, and resilience. Capable of showing both the most cathartic highs and the most gut-wrenching lows, Hank Hall is one of the integral players and most underrated character in Titans. Who knows? Maybe it won't even be the last time Ritchson dons a cape and cowl.

Titans is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

