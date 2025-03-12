Alan Ritchson is making a bold prediction: War Machine is going to be Netflix’s biggest movie ever. Now, if he's in it, there's probably a chance that is literally true, but let's read on. The Reacher star is leading the upcoming sci-fi thriller, and if his hype is anything to go by, the film is shaping up to be a major event for the streaming giant. Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), the movie takes audiences for the ride alongside a group of elite recruits at a special operations boot camp who find themselves in the fight of their lives against aliens who know how to fight. Great, just what we all need. The cast includes Dennis Quaid, Jai Courtney, and Esai Morales, and it honestly sounds like the kind of fun B-movie schlock that gets overlooked these days.

Netflix hasn't officially announced a date for War Machine to premiere yet but it should appear this year, and according to Ritchson,

it’s going to be unlike anything the streamer has ever put out. Speaking in a recent video interview with Wired, the actor didn’t hold back:

“War Machine for Netflix [is coming soon.] I think, and you heard it here first, [it’s] probably gonna be the b— no, not probably. [It’s] gonna be the biggest movie that Netflix has ever had. This movie is gonna be a monster. This is the coolest thing they’ve ever made, guaranteed.”

Netflix Needs A Big Movie Hit