Carrie Preston is used to dealing with all sorts of nonsense in Elsbeth, the off-shoot of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, but she is going to have to face a whole new level of trouble when it comes to the February 6 episode of the hit CBS series. Preston will be joined in the episode by two big names in guest roles. Alan Ruck, who made his big breakthrough in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, appears as a Wall Street bigwig who is unceremoniously murdered, and the suspect? His identical twin brother, who will be played by Alan Ruck (Speed, Twister, Succession). Fine casting, if you ask us.

Collider is thrilled to reveal alongside wCBS to exclusively bring our readers a first look at images from the episode, as well as to reveal the official logline for the episode.

"Elsbeth sees double when a Wall Street titan is murdered and she suspects his twin brother, on 'Elsbeth', Thursday, Feb. 6.

The images show a pair of Rucks, as well as Elsbeth investigating what sure seems to be a body bag, and the world's coolest putting green inside an office. Very 1980s chic.

Is 'Elsbeth' Worth Watching?

Without a doubt. Elsbeth Tascioni is one of the most unique characters on television, so seeing her in her own show will never get boring. Elsbeth's madcap antics continue to make the series a must-watch and Collider’s Arezou Amin echoed this sentiment in her 8/10 review of Season 2, writing:

"When a series sets itself up with both time-sensitive stakes and premise, as it goes on, the challenge becomes about heightening those stakes enough to not feel contrived and to keep the audience invested in said premise.

Amin added, of Preston's performance, that she remained "the star of the show," noting that in the hands of another actor, the relentless positivity may come off as insincere and even unwatchable. But in the hands of this acress, Elsbeth remains "a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season". Here's hoping for many more years of Elsbeth Tascioni doing her thing, one quirk at a time.

The episode starring Alan Ruck squared will premiere at 10 PM ET on CBS, on Thursday, February 6. Previous episodes can be streamed on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Elsbeth.

