Alan Smithee is an alias created by the Directors Guild of America that allows embarrassed filmmakers to disown humiliating credits. Some of the projects that feature an anonymous director have received critical acclaim or accolades, and it’s baffling why the directors didn’t want credit for their crowd-pleasing work.

The Oscar-nominated Michael Mannrarely attaches his name to an edited version of his final cut and has employed the Alan Smithee pseudonym for some television edits of his films. Unenthusiastic directors have forfeited their credits and gifted the Alan Smithee moniker with good content.

10 'Mighty Ducks the Movie: The First Face-Off' (1997)

After Disney created an animated series inspired by The Mighty Ducks series, the studio released three episodes as a single movie for home media. Alan Smithee was credited as the direct-to-video movie’s director.

Mighty Ducks the Movie: The First Face-Off consolidates the first, second and twenty-fifth episode of the cartoon series. The use of the pseudonym was exercised because the “The First Face Off: Part One”, “The First Face Off: Part Two” and “Duck Hard” episodes shuffle a combination of three different directors. Mighty Ducks the Movie: The First Face-Off currently holds the highest audience score in The Mighty Ducks multimedia franchise.

9 'Tiny Toon Adventures: Strange Tales of Weird Science' (S.1 Ep. 38)

The Tiny Toon Adventures cartoon series garnered eight Daytime Emmy nominations and one Primetime Emmy nom during it’s three seasons. Produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin, animators and filmmakers jumped at an opportunity to contribute to the respected animated series. Surprisingly, Alan Smithee is cited as a director on two segments where a filmmaker shied away from the director credit.

In the “Strange Tales of Weird Science” episode, the “Pit Bullied” and “Duck in the Muck” segments were directed by Arthur Leonardi. Leonardi directed twenty episodes in the series, with one going uncredited and the other credited as Alan Smithee. Overall, the Tiny Toon Adventures show was well-received by critics and has an 88% approval rating from audiences on Rotten Tomato.

8 'Rudy' (1993)

Rudy is considered one of the most inspiring underdog stories. The director David Anspaugh is extremely critical when it comes to altering the final cut of the biographical sports film. Anspaugh lent Alan Smithee a director’s credit for the TV edited version of the film.

Rudy has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomato. The score is derived from more than 100,000 fans who have seen the picture in theaters, home media or TV broadcasts. The edited version has had little to no impact on the film’s universal acclaim.

7 'MacGyver' (2016)

MacGyver revolves around a secret agent whose intelligence allows him to use nearby everyday devices to make weapons, explosives or gadgets to get out of any situation. The television series would go on to become a staple in pop culture, so it’s mind-boggling that the director of the pilot episode omitted his name and credited Alan Smithee instead.

The on-screen director for the first episode was Alan Smithee, but Jerrold Freedman sat in the director’s seat. The moniker was used twice in season one, but afterward, each episode’s director took credit for their contribution to the MacGyver series that currently holds a 65% approval rating on Rotten Tomato.

6 'The Twilight Zone: Paladin of the Lost Hour' (S.1 Ep. 16)

“The Paladin of the Lost Hour” segment on The Twilight Zone cites the pseudonym Alan Smithee as its director. The real director, Gilbert Cates, chose to use the alias after feuding with the production team over the “botched” editing job.

The beef between Cates and the editor affected the segment which broke tradition and didn’t include an opening narration. Nonetheless, the episode received a Hugo Award, the premier award in science fiction.

5 'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

Al Pacino’s first Academy Award was received for his portrayal of the blind veteran in Scent of a Woman. Martin Brest was nominated for Best Directing, but despite the accolades, the director removed his name from the credits for the edited airline version of the motion picture.

Unsatisfied with the sped-up version that accommodated quick flight times and network TV programming schedules, Martin Brest added the Smithee’s name as a “red flag” for fans who really cared about the movie. Brest later used the same technique when he disowned the inflight and television edits for Meet Joe Black.

4 'The Insider' (1999)

Michael Mann’s The Insider was nominated for seven Academy Awards which included recognition for Best Editing. Ironically, a botched editing job caused Mann to disown the televised version and Allen Smithee was credited as the director for the cut.

The Insider’s runtime balloon to more than three hours when commercials are added. Although the shorter version doesn’t pass inspection by the Mann, the dip from deleted footage barely impacts the viewing experience for audiences.

3 'The Twilight Zone: The Movie' (1983)

The Twilight Zone: The Movie was an anthology that featured four directed segments from John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante and George Miller. After a terrible accident on set, the second assistant Andy House substituted his name with Alan Smithee.

While filming the “Time Out” segment, a helicopter accident resulted in 3 deaths. House disowned the project and the alias was used to distance himself from the dark cloud that plagued the production. Landis and Spielberg’s segments were met with mixed reviews, but critics praised the other half of the motion picture. Reviewers like Roger Ebert gave the last two segments 3.5 out of 4 stars.

2 'Death of a Gunfighter' (1969)

The Alan Smithee nickname was conceived in 1969 after the director Robert Totten was fired from a production he worked on for about a year. The Smithee pseudonym was credited as director on the 1969 American Western Death of a Gunfighter.

Totten was terminated because of tensions with the lead actor on the motion picture. The fake director, Alan Smithee, made his directorial debut after Totten’s replacement refused to attach his name to the project. Movie pundits like Roger Ebert praised the newcomer’s direction and style.

1 'Heat' (1995)

Michael Mann’s critically acclaimed Heat starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is one of the director’s beloved pictures. In order to adjust the lengthy film to a broadcast-worthy state, heavy edits were done by TV networks and Mann was ashamed of the results forcing him to disown the televised version.

Forty minutes was cut from the motion picture to allow a 3-hour runtime with commercials. Despite the missing footage, Heat has high approval ratings on Rotten Tomato making the broadcast version one of Smithee’s most acclaimed credits.

