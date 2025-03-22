Stop me if you've heard this one before. A science fiction series about a starship, which includes a wisecracking pilot and a rough-and-tumble captain, ends up winning the hearts of a dedicated fanbase. That show is cancelled but manages to win cult classic status. Its cast is often well known for their roles on said show and have managed to make a living on the convention circuit. A lot of people would assume this series is Firefly, and they'd be right. But it also describes Con Man, a series that was actually created by someone who worked on Firefly. Alan Tudyk based Con Man on his real-life experiences at different conventions and managed to pull in most of his fellow Firefly alums, including Nathan Fillion, to star in the show. The result is a hilarious web series that pokes fun at both Firefly and the convention experience.

What Is ‘Con Man’ About?

Con Man centers on Tudyk's Wray Nerely, who had a key role in the short-lived but beloved science fiction series Spectrum. But while Wray has struggled to get roles following Spectrum's cancellation, his co-star Jack Moore (Fillion) saw his career take off to the point where he's considered an A-lister. Wray attends science fiction conventions as he continues to audition for new roles. Most of Con Man's humor comes from Wray's encounters at these conventions or his attempts to 'level up' his career; a voice acting role goes wrong, and he meets a woman who loves her doll a little too much. How much? She believes that the doll is a real child.

Tudyk based Con Man on actual encounters he had while attending conventions. "It’s the other side of conventions that fans don’t get to see. It’s the people that we’ve met along the way that are pulling the strings behind the curtain, in addition to kooky celebrities," he told Entertainment Weekly back when the show was first announced. To get Con Man off the ground, Tudyk and Fillion launched an Indiegogo campaign. That campaign reached $1 million in funding in just two days. Most of that was due to Tudyk's fans, who he called the "heroes of the story." In a way, he was right: without that fan support, Con Man wouldn't have gotten off the ground.

Alan Tudyk Flexed His Comedic Muscles While Making ‘Con Man’