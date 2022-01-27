He also talks about why he loved working with David Lowery on ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ and how they actually built the ship.

With Syfy’s hit series Resident Alien Season 2 now airing and streaming on Peacock, I recently spoke with Alan Tudyk about what fans can expect in the new season. If you’ve never seen the fun show, Resident Alien follows an alien (Tudyk) who comes to our planet to destroy all humans but stays undercover as a small-town Colorado doctor when he realizes it won’t be an easy job. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, and adapted for television by five-time Emmy nominee Chris Sheridan, who has written for Family Guy and Living Single. Aside from Tudyk, Resident Alien also features Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.

During the interview, Tudyk talked about what he learned making the first season that he took with him to Season 2, what the new season is about, how he can go really big on the show, his reaction when he found out the second season would be extended to sixteen episodes, and what it’s really like talking to an empty fish tank on set because the character is being added in via VFX in post-production. In addition, Tudyk talks about being part of David Lowery upcoming adventure fantasy film Peter Pan & Wendy and why he loved being on set.

Watch what Alan Tudyk had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about along with the synopsis for Season 2. Resident Alien Season 2 is now airing on Syfy and streaming on Peacock.

What did he learn making the first season that he took with him to Season 2?

How he can go really big as an actor in scenes, and it works in the world of this series.

What was his reaction when he found out the second season was 16 episodes?

What can he tease about Resident Alien Season 2?

How his character is dealing with more emotions this season.

Is it still weird to talk to an empty fish tank on set because the character is being added in via VFX?

What was it like working with David Lowery on Peter Pan & Wendy?

Here's the official Resident Alien Season 2 synopsis:

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder. The series also stars Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn.

