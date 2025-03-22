Alan Tudyk has amassed quite a career as an actor, with roles in cult classic television series, major blockbusters and voice work across multiple mediums. He's been featured in franchises from Star Wars, Marvel, and DC, as well as become a stalwart for Disney animation, which has placed him as the fifth-highest-grossing actor of all time. Simply put, the guy does not miss, and even when the project may be lackluster, Tudyk is guaranteed to find some laughs in it.

With the fourth season of his sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien on the way, now is the perfect time to delve back into Tudyk's comedic career and shine a light on the decades of work the actor has put in with far too little recognition going his way. These are the ten roles of Alan Tudyk that prove his comedic genius.

10 Clayface

'Harley Quinn' (2019–Present)

Image via Max

The Max animated series Harley Quinn has taken an oversized mallet to the Batman rogues gallery, offering up satirical takes on many of The Dark Knight's most fearsome foes. While Tudyk also provides the voice for the series Joker (as well as several other characters), his most hysterical character is Clayface. Giving the amorphous character a pompous theatricality that leans on his origins as an actor, Tudyk's Clayface is by far the funniest version of the character to ever exist.

Clayface has always done better in animation given his shapeshifting nature, and Harley Quinn has taken full advantage of the character's abilities to make him visually dynamic and Tudyk uses an exaggerated vocal range to give the character a histrionic style of acting which he applies to even the most mundane moments. It takes a great actor to play a really bad actor, and there's no actor worse than Harley Quinn's Clayface.