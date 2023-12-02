Alan Wray Tudyk has had an incredibly diverse acting career. After studying drama at Lon Morris Jr. College and Juilliard, he has gone on to work in film, television, and Broadway productions. His early works include films like A Knight's Tale and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, while in television, one of his most beloved roles is Wash on the cult show Firefly.

Tudyk has also been making a name for himself as a voice actor. He is most prominently seen in Disney films, where he's become similar to John Ratzenberger in Pixar, playing at least one character in each of their main films since 2012. As such, it's as good a time as any to go over his best roles before the release of Wish, where he will be voicing the goat, Valentino.

10 Duke Weaselton

'Zootopia' (2016)

In the back allies of Zootopia, Duke Weaselton makes his living as a criminal. Usually, this is through selling bootlegged DVDs, but sometimes he enjoys good old-fashioned pickpocketing and burglary. Sometimes he does this in service to other criminals, including Mr. Big (Maurice LaMarche) and a ram named Doug (Rich Moore).

Duke Weaselton is a humorous nod to Tudyk's character in Frozen, but he's pretty memorable on his own. He works perfectly as a petty crook with no further ambitions beyond making a quick buck, which makes him a good foil to Nick Wild (Jason Bateman), one of the film's protagonists. Tudyk is also clearly having fun throwing out cynical jokes and insults, even when running from a police officer.

9 Chatsberry

'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

Ever since life first evolved on Earth, four elementals of fire, ice, candy, and slime, have been re-incarnated and lived countless lives. One of these reincarnations of the candy elemental, named Chatsberry, was alive during Earth's Cretaceous period and attempted to oppose the ice elemental, Evergreen (Tom Kenny) when he proposed using wish-magic to stop the impact of a Catalyst Comet. Millions of years later, he also helped another candy elemental, Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), to unlock her powers.

Chatsberry is a very minor character in Adventure Time, but Tudyk didn't let that stop him from giving a fun and memorable performance. He gives Chatsberry a high-pitched voice that is both silly, but also endearing, which fits his candy theme. It makes him sound like an eccentric but wise master, which fits with his role as the voice of reason and experience to Evergreen and Bubblegum.

8 Duke of Weselton

'Frozen' (2013)

Upon her twenty-first birthday, Elsa (Idina Menzel) was sworn in as the queen of Arendelle, and the castle was opened to visitors and foreign dignitaries, such as the Duke of Weselton. Before the royal family closed themselves off from the world, the Duke maintained a strong trade agreement with Arendelle, and is eager to see it brought back. However, when he learns Elsa possesses magical powers, he tasks his men with killing the new queen.

The Duke ultimately serves as a better villain than Hans (Santino Fontana) for Frozen. Unlike Hans, he gets to be an antagonist from the beginning, and his fear of witchcraft has more thematic relevance to the story. Tudyk also makes the Duke a more fun villain, playing him as a good mix of a crafty schemer and a whiny coward.

7 King River

'Star Vs. The Forces of Evil' (2015-2019)

Originally from the rowdy and violent-loving Johansen family, River became king of Mewni when he married Moon Butterfly (Grey DeLisle). Together, they had a daughter named Star (Eden Sher), who gets sent to Earth in her teen years after missing the powers of her magic wand. When he's not doing his kingly duties, River enjoys roughing it in the wilderness and hunting monsters.

River is a fun take on a fantasy king. Though he does his best to be a good father to Star and a supportive husband to Moon, he can't help but revert to his Johansen tendencies whenever possible, and many of his reckless traits are passed to his daughter. Tudyk gives River a fun, deep voice that makes him sound like a jolly king and a mighty warrior.

6 Green Arrow

'Young Justice' (2010-2013, 2019)

A millionaire playboy and owner of Queen Industries, Oliver Queen's life changed forever when he was shipwrecked on a deserted island in the middle of the sea. He taught himself archery to survive until he was able to escape using a ship owned by criminals. Afterward, he dedicated his fortune to creating numerous trick arrows in order to fight crime as the Green Arrow.

Tudyk has played Green Arrow in various DC projects, from the Injustice video games to the TV show Young Justice. He perfectly captures Ollie's sharp wit and humorous quips that he throws to heroes and villains alike, while also knowing when to be serious, such as when mentoring younger heroes. His performances have helped add to Green Arrow's growing popularity among DC fans.

5 Ludo Avarius

'Star Vs. The Forces of Evil' (2015-2019)

The arch nemesis of Star Butterfly, Ludo Avarius usurped his family castle and rallied a small army of monsters to serve him in obtaining Star's wand and using it to control the universe. Unfortunately, his minions are not very competent, and Ludo tends to mistreat them, especially when his own bad plans fail. After losing his position to another monster named Toffee (Michael C. Hall), Ludo goes through some soul-searching and becomes a more formidable opponent.

Ludo is one of the more complex characters in Star vs. The Forces of Evil, and a fun addition to Disney's cataloge of television villains. He starts off as a joke character, as he and his minions are more bumbling than effective, but after his soul-searching, he becomes more practical and ruthless, especially when he gets his hands on a wand of his own. Tudyk's performance matches this, being screechy and immature in the early seasons, but much colder and confident as things go on.

4 Clayface

'Harley Quinn' (2019 -)

Having finally realized that the Joker (Alan Tudyk) never loved her, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) breaks ties with him. She decides to form her own criminal crew to become the new queenpin of Gotham City. Among her recruits is Clayface, an actor turned supervillain who can shapeshift into just about anything.

While Tudyk's role as the Joker is entertaining and fits Harley Quinn's comedic tone, his work as Clayface is on another level. He plays him like the hammiest of actors imaginable whose habits include enunciating the wrong syllables in his words and getting way too into character. You can practically see Tudyk smiling in the recording booth with every line, which makes Clayface's comedic timing even better and makes him one of the funniest characters in the show.

3 Heihei

'Moana' (2016)

Of all the inhabitants of Motunui, none are more confusing than Heihei the chicken. This cross-eyed rooster seems to lack even the most basic of survival skills, as he can be found eating rocks or wandering blindly in random directions. This leads to him stowing away in Moana's (Auli'i Cravalho) canoe when she sets off to return the heart of Te Fiti and gets caught up in the adventure.

Despite his usually vacant expression, Heihei is one of Disney's best animal characters from the Post Renaissance era. His lack of self-preservation lends itself to lots of moments of physical comedy and provides another layer of difficulty for Moana's quest. Tudyk's vocal performance is another reason for this: he makes some pretty convincing chicken sounds that make Heihei feel all the more believable.

2 King Candy/Turbo

'Wreck-It Ralph' (2012)

Originally the main character of the popular racing game Turbo Time, Turbo got jealous when another game began to steal his thunder. When he game jumped to try and regain his status as the arcade's best racer, both games ended up unplugged, and the other residents of the arcade created the phrase "going Turbo," to describe game jumping. Unknown to the residents, Turbo escaped into another game called Sugar Rush, where he disguised himself as a character called King Candy.

While disguised as King Candy, Tudyk performs an amazing impression of comedian Ed Wynn, who played the Mad Hatter in Disney's Alice in Wonderland. Yet even when disguised behind his bright colors and silly disposition, Turbo's narcissistic tendencies bleed through. He's quite skilled at manipulating others, but when push comes to shove, he'll get his hands dirty in order to maintain his control of the spotlight.

1 K-2SO

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Originally an Imperial security droid, K-2SO was re-programmed to help the Rebel Alliance. A side effect of this reprogramming granted him full sentience, which manifested in a cynical and sarcastic personality. Serving as the co-pilot to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), K-2SO helps him steal the plans for the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star.

K-2S0 easily stole the show as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's best character and one of the best droids in all of Star Wars. Though he often calculates the odds of failure and points out when a plan is falling apart, he has a genuine loyalty to his fellow rebels that goes beyond programming and makes him feel, for lack of a better word, more human. Tudyk's voicework and motion capture work further add to this and made the character an instant fan favorite.

