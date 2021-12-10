Developer Remedy Entertainment wants to lean more into the horror elements of the long-awaited follow-up.

It has finally happened. During the 2021 Game Awards ceremony, host Geoff Keighley pulled back the curtain on Alan Wake II, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic released back in 2010. Although the trailer was brief, the moody atmosphere and familiar narrative voice of Alan Wake quickly set the tone for the game.

After the reveal, Keighley quickly talked with Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake, on what direction the sequel plans to take. "We know this is going to be a pretty scary experience," Lake said, revealing that Alan Wake II will be Remedy Entertainment's first survival-horror title, mentioning that although the first game has horror and action elements, the developer wants to lean more into horror.

Lake said that more details about Alan Wake II should be revealed in Summer 2022, suggesting the news might get revealed at E3 2022. The original Alan Wake released in 2010 to critical acclaim, but went under the radar for a lot of people, but over the years was reassessed and became a cult classic for its mysterious narrative and quirky characters reminiscent of the David Lynch TV show, Twin Peaks.

Back in September, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake: Remastered, a massive update that included the two DLC episodes, although Alan Wake: American Nightmare, a separate expansion released in 2012 for Xbox 360, was not included. Alan Wake: Remastered was released on October 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Game Store.

In Alan Wake, players take control of the famous writer as he visits the rural town of Bright Falls with his wife for vacation, while still suffering from writer's block. When the couple rent a cottage on the haunting Cauldron's Lake, Alice disappears, and Wake is left with no memory of how he ended up unconscious on the road.

Remedy Entertainment made it clear years ago that Control was the first step to introducing players to an interconnected universe of their properties. Numerous in-game items hinted at the game's connection to Alan Wake, and was further explored in the AWE expansion. Check out the reveal trailer for Alan Wake II below:

