Annapurna has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Control and Alan Wake video games. This collaboration will bring the video game franchises to new mediums, including film and television, and other audiovisual formats. In addition to this expansion, Annapurna will co-produce and co-finance Control 2, Remedy's highly anticipated sequel. Remedy’s CEO, Tero Virtala, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

"At Remedy, our primary focus continues to be what we do best—crafting industry-defining video games that have earned us global recognition. Now, the time is right to expand the reach of Remedy’s beloved franchises to an even broader global audience through film, television, and more. In Annapurna, we have found an outstanding partner who shares our ambition and passion for immersive storytelling."

Megan Ellison, founder and CEO of Annapurna, added, "Today people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats, and we’re excited to leverage Remedy’s beloved, immersive narratives in these new mediums."

What Are the 'Alan Wake' Games About?

The Alan Wake series is a psychological thriller franchise that blurs the line between reality and fiction. The games share several similarities with Twin Peaks. Both stories feature a small, eerie town with mysterious occurrences, blending psychological horror with supernatural elements. They also have protagonists who are caught between reality and a surreal, often nightmarish world. The narrative structure of Alan Wake, with its episodic format and cliffhangers, is reminiscent of Twin Peaks' television style, making the game feel like a thriller series.

The games follow the titular character, Alan Wake, a bestselling author who is battling writer’s block. In the first game, Wake takes a trip to the small town of Bright Falls to unwind, only to find himself trapped in a nightmarish world where the dark forces from his latest novel come to life. The game is structured like a TV series, with episodes and cliffhangers, making it unique in its narrative approach.

The sequel, Alan Wake 2, was long awaited by fans and finally arrived well over a decade later. It builds on the first game's eerie atmosphere and complex storytelling. It continues to explore the character's struggles with his own mind and the malevolent entities that seem to have escaped the boundaries of his writing.

