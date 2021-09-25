Xbox released a new trailer for the upcoming remaster of Alan Wake. Throughout the trailer we get to see just how much the graphics are being enhanced for this new release.

The trailer focuses on showing the difference between the original Xbox 360 release, which was from May 14, 2010, to the Xbox Series X|S version of the release. Throughout the trailer we see various scenes shown in the original Alan Wake, then watch as it converts to its remastered graphics. We can see that everything looks much better and up to par with the current generation, with all of the environments and characters having far more detail, while also not taking away from anything that was in the original game.

The trailer promises that Alan Wake Remastered will feature 4k visuals and enhanced cutscenes. We can even see that they moved the UI in the game a little, with your compass, health and flashlight being much closer to the top left corner now, while your gun and ammo now sit in the upper right corner.

Image via XBOX

Alan Wake is a third person survival horror game that follows the titular character. He is a best selling thriller novelist, who's wife mysteriously disappears during a vacation in a town called Bright Falls. The story sees Alan Wake go to that town to investigate, and try to figure out what happened to his wife. This game heavily emphasizes the use of your flashlight, as it is the only way that you can deal damage to the game's various enemies.

The original Alan Wake was released for the Xbox 360 and PC. Alan Wake Remastered will launch on October 5, 2021, and be released for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out the comparison trailer below.

