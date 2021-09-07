Alan Wake Remastered is now official after a recent rumor suggesting its return. Remedy Entertainment made the announcement with a post on Sudden Stop. The remastered version is said to have improved visuals and the director's commentary. The game was first launched back in 2010 and became an instant classic.

The original thriller has players playing as Alan Wake as he looks to uncover mysteries surrounding his wife's disappearance. The game had an episodic format, and Alan Wake ends up experiencing all the events he himself wrote in his novel. The game was originally an Xbox exclusive, but the remastered version will be available on all platforms.

Remedy Entertainment hasn't revealed much about the remastered version of the game. But they've said that the remastered version will have 4K Visuals and include all the DLCs from the original game. The original game had two chapters added as DLCs, Signal and The Writer. Sam Lake, Creative Director, Remedy Entertainment, posted a statement on Sudden Stop announcing the remastered version.

“I’m beyond happy to tell you that at the time of writing this, Alan Wake Remastered is nearing its completion. Confirmed, announced, coming up in partnership with Epic Games Publishing. Multiplatform. PC on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and for the first time ever, PlayStation, this generation and the previous one.”

Remedy Entertainment has also promised more details regarding the game soon. The game was rumored to make an appearance on the PlayStation Showcase, although nothing is yet made official but we hope we'll hear soon. Alan Wake Remastered doesn't have a release date but is slated for this fall. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

